Partial solar eclipse 2025 livestreams: Where to watch online for free on March 29

Here's how to watch all the partial solar eclipse action unfold live online.

a graphic of a laptop screen with live streaming graphic in the upper right corner and an image of a partial solar eclipse in the center of the screen.
Here's how to watch all the partial solar eclipse action unfold live online. (Image credit: Created in Canva Pro by Daisy Dobrijevic)
A partial solar eclipse is happening on March 29 and you can watch it all online for free.

On the morning of March 29, the new moon will partially cover the sun's disk, creating the appearance of a 'bite' taken out of the sun. The eclipse will be visible at sunrise in North America and mid-morning across Europe.

If you cannot watch the eclipse in person, there are livestreams available online (weather permitting) for you to catch all the action of the partial solar eclipse. We've listed some of our favorites below. You can also catch up with the latest solar eclipse news with our solar eclipse live blog.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth but the three are not perfectly aligned. Only a portion of the sun will be covered up during a partial solar eclipse, giving it a striking crescent shape. For those lucky enough to catch it at sunrise, they may see rare "solar horns".

The talented team at timeanddate is hosting a livestream of the partial solar eclipse beginning at 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 GMT), on March 29.

Timeanddate is teaming up with amateur astronomers across Canada and Europe to bring you the very best views of the upcoming partial solar eclipse. We might even get a glimpse of the rare "devils' horns" thanks to amateur astronomers Chris Curwin, Mike Powell, and Paul Owen who will be chasing the partial solar eclipse at sunrise along the Bay of Fundy, Canada.

Timeanddate also has a large selection of helpful eclipse resources, including interactive maps and specific times tailored to your viewing location.

The Royal Observatory Greenwich is livestreaming the solar eclipse from London, U.K. Royal Observatory astronomer Greg Brown will be explaining the science of the sun and solar eclipses during the livestream which is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT).

Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

