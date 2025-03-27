Partial solar eclipse 2025 livestreams: Where to watch online for free on March 29

A partial solar eclipse is happening on March 29 and you can watch it all online for free.

On the morning of March 29, the new moon will partially cover the sun's disk , creating the appearance of a 'bite' taken out of the sun. The eclipse will be visible at sunrise in North America and mid-morning across Europe.

If you cannot watch the eclipse in person, there are livestreams available online (weather permitting) for you to catch all the action of the partial solar eclipse. We've listed some of our favorites below. You can also catch up with the latest solar eclipse news with our solar eclipse live blog .

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth but the three are not perfectly aligned. Only a portion of the sun will be covered up during a partial solar eclipse, giving it a striking crescent shape. For those lucky enough to catch it at sunrise, they may see rare "solar horns" .

LIVE: Partial Solar Eclipse - March 29, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The talented team at timeanddate is hosting a livestream of the partial solar eclipse beginning at 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 GMT), on March 29.

Timeanddate is teaming up with amateur astronomers across Canada and Europe to bring you the very best views of the upcoming partial solar eclipse. We might even get a glimpse of the rare "devils' horns" thanks to amateur astronomers Chris Curwin, Mike Powell, and Paul Owen who will be chasing the partial solar eclipse at sunrise along the Bay of Fundy, Canada.

Timeanddate also has a large selection of helpful eclipse resources , including interactive maps and specific times tailored to your viewing location.

Royal Observatory Greenwich

Partial Solar Eclipse LIVE | 29 March 2025 - YouTube Watch On