Rare 'solar horns' will appear during partial solar eclipse on March 29 — Here are 6 of the best places in the US and Canada to see the unusual phenomenon

"Solar horns" at sunrise will be visible from parts of Quebec and southwest New Brunswick in Canada and in northern Maine in the U.S.

There's something special about the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025.

For North Americans in the right place at the right time — and who get clear skies — there's a chance to see the unique spectacle of "solar horns," a phenomenon where the cusps of an eclipsed crescent sun appear as two distinct points above the horizon during sunrise.

For observers in the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada aiming to witness this rare event, selecting the optimal location is crucial.

Selecting a location for 'solar horns'

"Solar horns" will be visible from locations in southeastern Quebec and southwest New Brunswick in Canada and in northern Maine in the U.S. Specifically, the phenomenon will be seen only between the St. Lawrence River estuary and the Bay of Fundy.

For the best chance, you'll need an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, which means coastal areas and elevated terrain, though a low horizon on land can also work well if you watch from high up. Xavier Jubier's interactive Google Map of the eclipse (which has built-in sightlines from Peak Finder), The Photographer's Ephemeris and Timeanddate.com's map of the eclipse are valuable resources when deciding on specific locations. So too, a compass for when you're in position.

A sunrise partial solar eclipse is a breathtaking show.

Where to see 'solar horns'

Here are some locations from where the sun will rise while eclipsed, with the moon's silhouette creating the spectacle of the cusps of the eclipsed crescent sun appearing separately on the horizon — "solar horns" or a "double sunrise":

Forestville, Quebec, Canada

Sunrise: 6:20 a.m. EDT at 83.7 degrees ENE.

Maximum eclipse: 87% at 6:24 a.m. EDT

Here's how it will look from the coastline at Forestville on the north side of the St Lawrence River, which has a water horizon.

Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, Canada

Sunrise: 7:15 a.m. ADT at 84.2 degrees ENE.

Maximum eclipse: 83% at 7:18 a.m. ADT

Here's how it will look from Pagan Point Nature Reserve on the southeast corner of Saint Andrews, which has a low horizon over Passamaquoddy Bay, with the sun rising behind the coast of Mascarene.

Quoddy Head State Park, Maine, U.S.

Sunrise: 6:13 a.m. EDT at 84.2 degrees ENE.

Maximum eclipse: 83% at 6:17 a.m. EDT.

Here's how it will look from West Quoddy Head Lighthouse , the most eastern point of the continental U.S., which has an ocean horizon over the Bay of Fundy.

South Lubec Flats, Maine, U.S.

Sunrise at 6:13 a.m. EDT at 84.2 degrees ENE.

Maximum eclipse: 83% at 6:18 a.m. EDT.

Here's how it will look from the South Lubec Flats Bar Road Parking Area , which has an ocean horizon over the Bay of Fundy. On the beach, just south of the parking area, the eclipsed sun will rise between Campobello Island in New Brunswick and Quoddy Head in Maine.

Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada

Sunrise at 7:14 a.m. ADT at 84.2 degrees ENE.

Maximum eclipse: 83% at 7:18 a.m. ADT.

Here's how it will look from Liberty Point at the end of Campobello Island in the Roosevelt Campobello International Park, which has an ocean horizon over the Bay of Fundy.

Presque Isle, Maine, U.S.

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m. EDT at 84 degrees ENE.

Maximum eclipse: 85% at 6:21 a.m. EDT.

Here's how it will look from Presque Isle , though since this is inland, an observing location offering elevation is recommended to see low to the horizon.

Where to see an eclipsed sunrise

Although only in Quebec, New Brunswick and Maine can the "solar horns" be seen — if skies are clear — an eclipsed crescent sunrise will be seen rising on its side from several other locations.

Anywhere with an ocean horizon will be best, with plenty of choice along the U.S. coast from Maine's border with Canada to Cape Cod in Massachusetts. A very slightly eclipsed sunrise will be seen from New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia. From all of these locations, a low view to the northeast will be required to get a clear view of sunrise.

Remember, NEVER look at the sun without proper eye protection and never use regular sunglasses to observe the sun. It is never safe to look directly at the sun's rays, even if the sun is partly obscured, because they contain harmful ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) rays that can damage your eye's retina and even cause blindness. The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through specifically designed solar filters, using solar eclipse glasses for direct viewing and solar filters for telescopes and binoculars.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the partial solar eclipse and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.