Get $100 off with this Prime Day beginner telescope deal on the Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ

Want to get into stargazing but aren't sure where to start? This Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ telescope, now $100 off at Amazon, with an on-page coupon discount, is the perfect scope for beginners or enthusiastic amateurs.

The Celestron Astromaster 114EQ telescope is on sale now at Amazon for $219.95.

Celestron is one of the best-known names in optic technology, with a well-deserved reputation for excellence. Their products dominate our best telescopes guide, which makes the Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ a real steal at this price.

Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ: was $319.95 now $219.95 at Amazon US Save $100 (with the $30 coupon) on a telescope that is easy to use, but powerful enough that it'll be with you for a while. With 114 mm focal length and 50x and 100x magnification, it's suitable for gazing at the moon and many other planets and bodies in our solar system.



It may be marketed as a beginner's telescope, but Celestron doesn't cut any corners. It comes with a fully adjustable steel tripod, finderscope, 20mm and 10mm eyepieces, and has enough power to survey major bodies in our solar system. It also features an equatorial mount, instead of the simpler alt-azimuth mount, meaning it's easier to track night sky objects — but it does take a little practice.

So if you've ever looked up at the heavens and wanted to see more, this is the deal for you and a brilliant way to get started with stargazing.

Image 1 of 1 The Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ is ideal for beginners (Image credit: Celestron)

The Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ is a great place to start if you're totally new to stargazing. This package comes with everything you'll need; the telescope, a stand, a red dot finderscope and software to help guide you through the heavens.

It's also light enough you can transport it easily, handy if light pollution is an issue in your area. The fully-coated glass optics will ensure you get a clear view of the night sky.

While you won't be able to pick out every stellar object, you can zoom in on Saturn's rings, the moon's craters and more. You might not pick out any previously undiscovered comets, but you'll get to experience the wonder of stargazing.

And if you're already a pro, it's worth considering this if you want to get someone else into stargazing, since it's so easy to set up and use. You can even purchase a phone mount to help you take a permanent record of your observations.

Key features: Design: Newtonian Reflector. Aperture: 114 mm (4.48-in). Focal length: 1000 mm. Magnification 50x, 100x.

Product launched: 2007

Price history: Before today's deal, the Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ dipped to this price in February, but this is the cheapest it's been in six months, so grab this deal before the price bounces back up.

Price comparison: Amazon: $219.95 | Walmart: $324 |

Reviews consensus: Buyers of the Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ seem very happy with their purchase, which isn't surprising since Celestron features heavily into our best telescopes guide.

Amazon's reviews praise how easy it is to assemble and use, and they have good things to say about the image quality. One or two think the mount could be slightly better, but there are still a lot of satisfied customers.

✅ Buy it if: You're new to stargazing, and want to put your toes in the water without spending a fortune.

❌ Don't buy it if: You expect to be able to take perfect images of everything in the skies, or if you're already a pro. Consider the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25, or the other higher-end telescopes in our telescope buying guide.

