Save over $275 on the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium 3D printer

If you've ever wanted a premium 3D printer at a discount, you might want to check out the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium 8K which is now over $275 off on Amazon.

The $275 discount (opens in new tab) is a saving of 33% on a premium 3D printer that we rate as one of the best 3D printers on the market. We're excited by this deal as we rated this very highly during our Anycubic Photon M3 Premium review thanks to it's large build volume and excellent print quality. You also get five pieces of anti-scratch film included in this deal too. It's worth noting that stock is starting to run low, so you might have to act soon if you want to.

There's a lot to like about this 3D printer and you can check out the specs in a little more detail below. As 3D printer deals go, this is a pretty good one as it's a huge saving on a model that offers a large print volume, 8K high precision, a monochrome LCD, built-in dual airpure filters and easy to navigate menus.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon M3 Premium 8K Resin 3D Printer was $835.98 now $559.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save over $275 on a premium 8K printer that also comes with five anti-scratch film pieces. It has a build volume of 219 x 123 x 250mm and a print speed of 4mm/s. It also features 8K precision and a 10-inch monochrome LCD screen. Additional features include a built-in Anycubic Airpure filter and Wi-Fi connectivity. Note: Stock is starting to run low, so you may have to act quickly to grab this deal.

There's no hiding that this is a premium, high-end 3D printer which is suitable for those looking to take their printing seriously. But it's important to understand why it's a high-end model and what makes it so. For starters, it prints with 8K resolution (7680x4320) so the detail of the models you're able to print is excellent.

This printer is also bigger and better than it's predecessors as it has a print volume of 219 x 123 x 250mm (width x depth x height) and what's more is that it can print relatively quickly too, 4mm/s to be exact. The interface is 4.3 inch touch-control and the printer features Anycubic's built-in Airpure filter.

On top of the excellent specs of this printer, you will find that it has some very user-friendly features too. Through the Anycubic app, users can slice, print and check on printing progress online. The printer also has a 10-inch LCD monochrome screen and has user-friendly menus.

All-in-all, this is a huge saving on a very high-end model, so what's not to like? You do also get five pieces anti-scratch film which helps the screen from any resin that drips onto it. But if you're looking for a premium model at a discount, this could be just what you're looking for.

