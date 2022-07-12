Save £120 on the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo in this UK Amazon Prime Day drone deal

Quick, while the Americans are sleeping – post UK Prime Day deals. If you’re on the lookout for a great drone at a bargain price then this DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo package should be right up your alley.

Right now, you can get the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo for just £449 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from the usual price of £579. That’s a massive £120 discount on this stylish, sub-250g drone that can be used to shoot fantastic 4K videos. This is one of the best drones money can buy, and now you can get it for less.

The Fly More combo also comes with a load of spare batteries, a charging hub to let you charge them all simultaneously, and some spare propellers so that you can keep flying even if you have an unfortunate collision. This is easily one of the best Prime Day drone deals that we’ve seen yet, especially in the UK.

Note: If you can’t see the deal, make sure to click on the “with care refresh” option when selecting your model. This deal is also only available for Prime members, so you’ll need to sign up to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to take advantage of it. Luckily, you can get a 30-day free trial if you’re new to the service.

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo: Was £579, now £449 at Amazon Save £120 on one of the best sub-250g drones on the market. DJI is one of the top names in the drone industry and the DJI Mini 2 is one of their standout entry-level drones.

The DJI Mini 2 was originally released back in late 2020 and it’s been a leading light in the entry-level drone market ever since. We had some hands-on time with it late last year and we absolutely loved it. It can record beautiful videos in 4K resolution at 30fps and we found it to be super easy to control.

You can check out our DJI Mini 2 review for our full thoughts, but the short story is that this is one of the best beginner drones that money can buy.

(Image credit: Tim Madge)

If you don’t want all the extra batteries and replacement parts, then you can get the DJI Mini 2 by itself for its regular price of £419 from multiple retailers, including Amazon (opens in new tab) and Currys (opens in new tab). It’s not on sale, but it is slightly cheaper than even the discounted version of the Fly More combo.

We would really recommend you pay the extra cash to get the combo though, as the extra batteries alone will really enhance your experience, letting you fly for longer before needing to stop and recharge.

