This adorable 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' Funko Pop! D-O droid is 44% off for Prime Day

Looking to stock up on Funko Pop! Star Wars droids? With this year's Amazon Prime Day sales, you can add Episode 9's D-O to your collection for a fraction of their usual price.

D-O, the excitable and quirky little droid who Rey fixed up in The Rise of Skywalker, is on sale for 44% off its original price of $10.99, selling during Prime Day at $6.15.

The collectible droid stands 3.75 inches (9.5 centimeters) tall on its base and is stylized to look as they do in the movies, with D-O leaning forward on its bottom wheel.

But the Star Wars fun doesn't stop with these two. Funko has many Pop! figurines for Star Wars fans, including many from The Mandalorian -- yes, that includes Baby Yoda (AKA The Child) -- and the The Empire Strikes Back, which reached its 40th anniversary in May.

