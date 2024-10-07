Save 10% on this BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve star projector this Prime Day

Want to bring the cosmos closer, make your meditation a little more magical or just spruce up a boring room? The BlissLights Sky Light Evolve star projector, now 10% off down to $31.49 at Amazon (via on-site voucher) for the green stars model, is just what you need. It projects stars and nebula into any room, creating a breathtaking display.

It's small enough to perch on a bedside table, but don't be fooled by the BlissLights Sky Light Evolve's portability. This little projector has enough power to project stars and beautiful pastel nebulas, and you can control this whole gorgeous display from your smartphone.

In our review of the BlissLights Sky Evolve, we called it a "A great option for anyone shopping for a mood-enhancing star projector", and think it's the best star projector for pastels. At 10% off, this is a brilliant way to bring the stars to you.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve star projector is a brilliant but compact device, which can project stars and nebulas onto the ceiling of any small or mid-sized room, transforming them in an instant. It's utterly breathtaking and perfect for meditation, relaxation and more.

There's no fiddly little remote to lose since you can control every aspect of the device through your smartphone, tweaking this stellar display to your heart's content. You can even switch up the projector's color shifts but don't worry about it being jarring, its transitions are impressively seamless, as we noted in our BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve review.

It's also whisper quiet so if you're planning on using it to lull a child to sleep, you can tiptoe out of the room and let the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve do its thing. It turns even the most mundane of rooms into a truly magical place.

However, it's not scientifically accurate so if you're after something that shows recognizable stars, here's our guide to the best star projectors and check out the best space gift deals this Prime Day.

Key features: 1334 mm / 5.25 in. Bulb Type: LED and Class 2 laser. Rotation: Yes. Sleep timer: One minute to 24 hours. Projection Surface: Laser — 30 x 30 ft. Nebula cloud — 15 x 15ft.

Product launched: 2022

Price history: Before today's deal, the BlissLights Sky Light Evolve has dropped to $27.59, but you can save even more if you just want nebulas. The cloud-only version is just $22.49 with a 10% off voucher.

Price comparison: Amazon: $31.49 | Blisslights: $34.99 | Best Buy: $49.99

Reviews consensus: We were extremely happy with the BlissLights Sky Light Evolve's performance, calling its nebulas "bright and endearing". We were also impressed with the way it integrates with smart home technology.

Space: ★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for a stunning, eye-catching star projector that's perfect for mood-changing meditations, lighting up a child's nursery or just as a relaxation-friendly talking piece.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a scientifically accurate model, that shows the position of real stars. Instead, consider the Sega Toys Homestar Flux or the National Geographic Astro Planetarium.

