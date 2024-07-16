Snap up this Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet building set, 30% off for Prime Day

This Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet building set is right out of Avengers: Endgame's climatic scene and with six blocky Infinity Stones attached, it's a Prime Day Lego deal steal. Not only is it fantastic to look at, but its fingers are flexible, so you can pose it mid-snap. It's what Tony Stark would want.



You can get the Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet on sale right now at Amazon for $48.99.

The Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet made our guide to the Best Lego Marvel sets and this, the Iron Man equivalent, is just as impressive. With 675 pieces you should be able to build it in a couple of hours and while it's not intended for play, put this on your shelf and you've got a guaranteed talking piece for fans of Disney's big-budget Marvel blockbusters. At $21 off in this Prime Day Lego deal, you don't have to travel the universe for this gem.

LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet building set: was $69.99 now $48.99 from Amazon. Save $21 on this fantastic 12-inch tall Lego model of Iron Man Tony Stark's Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame. If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it's a perfect display piece and at $21 off you've no excuse not to snap this up.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

If you've seen Avengers: Endgame you'll know how Tony Stark's Nano Gauntlet figures into the story and now you can own this striking Lego replica. At 12-inches tall, it's not something you can put on your hand, but it's a magnificent display piece, with Lego copies of the movie's Infinity Stones.

The gauntlet comes with a stand, though you can display it separately if you choose and while it's not included you can buy third-party lighting sets that make the gems glow, for that extra touch of Marvel magic. Pose the fingers as you see fit, though this isn't specifically a playpiece

With 675 pieces, you can happily put this together in a couple of hours and give this memorial to Tony Stark's finest moment pride of place on your shelves. Alternatively, if you're Team Thanos, this Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is 20% off at Amazon, making it $63.99.

Key features: 12 inches tall, 675 pieces, for builders age 18+

Product launched: August 2022

Price history: This Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet dropped briefly to $48.99 last Christmas but it's been at its $69.99 RRP the rest of the year, so if you don't grab it now you'll have a while to wait before it gets this cheap again.

Price comparison: Amazon: $48.99 | LEGO: $69.99

Reviews consensus: We think the Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet's sister set, the Infinity Gauntlet, is one of the best Lego Marvel sets and this set is almost as eye-catching. It's not intended for play but it's a perfect display piece.

✅ Buy it if: You want a fantastic-looking shelf-friendly model that's fun to build and can be displayed alongside the Infinity Gauntlet and other Marvel sets.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a model you can play with. This is for display and, like the Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet, is unlikely to stand up to much bashing. Instead, consider something from our guide to the best Lego Marvel sets, such as the Lego Marvel Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters, 20% off for Prime Day.

