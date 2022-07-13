Capture the night sky with the Nikon Z fc camera, now $100 off at Walmart this Prime Day

Prime Day is in full swing, but it isn’t just Amazon that’s offering fantastic deals today — Walmart has stepped up to the plate with this fantastic Nikon Z fc discount.

Right now, you can get the Nikon Z fc for just $854.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab), saving you over $100 on the MSRP of this camera. Walmart is being a bit cheeky with its claims on the discount, stating that it originally cost $1282, but a quick look on the Nikon website shows this camera selling for $959.95. Walmart’s indiscretions aside, you’re still getting a $105 discount on this excellent mirrorless camera. A camera, we might add, that features in our best beginner cameras guide where it wins 4/5 stars thanks to its excellent styling, great touchscreen and optimal build quality. One thing we didn't like about it was the slightly costly price tag, so with this discount we think it's a slam-dunk.

Nikon has positioned the Z fc as the ideal camera for vloggers thanks to its flip-out screen and live-streaming capabilities, but in truth, this is a versatile camera that will suit a wide range of users. It takes fantastic images thanks to its 20.9MP DX CMOS sensor paired with the EXPEED 6 engine.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z fc DX-Format Mirrorless Camera Body: $959.95 now $854.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $105 on this capable mirrorless camera from one of the most reliable names in the camera industry. It has a 20.9 MP DX CMOS sensor and can record UHD 4K video.

The Z in the name refers to Nikon’s Z lens mount, a super-wide lens mount that lets more light through, improving sharpness, contrast, image focus and quality. It’s also great in low-light conditions — perfect if you want to snap some pictures of the night sky. If you want to check out some other fantastic night-friendly cameras, our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography has you covered.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this deal only covers the camera body itself, so you’ll have to buy a lens separately unless you already have what you need. If you do want to grab one with a lens, check out the Nikon website (opens in new tab) which has a variety of options.

And if you’re just getting into photography, or you're thinking of switching from a DSLR to a mirrorless, then we’ve put together an explainer to help you decide if a mirrorless camera is worth it ?

There are plenty of other Prime Day camera deals out there for you to choose from too, including a tasty $500 discount on the Sony A7 II and a massive $1100 off the Olympus OM-D E-M1X .