Get these free rewards from Lego's Black Friday sale while shopping for Star Wars deals

By Tariq Malik
published

Lego is offering up to four free gifts for Black Friday deal hunters, including a free brick bag for VIP rewards program members.

Lego VIP Black Friday 2022
Lego VIP Black Friday 2022 (Image credit: Lego)

Black Friday is finally here and if you've been waiting until now to save on big Lego Star Wars gifts, you can also get some free rewards from Lego and its VIP Rewards program depending on how much you spend. 

From Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, Lego is offering a series of free gifts (opens in new tab) based on purchases and if you've already got your sights set on a hero set, it's possible that you'll qualify for one  —  if not all  —  of the offers. So keep these gifts in mind as you check out our best Lego Star Wars deals for Black Friday. Note: Lego is offering the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar for $31.49 (opens in new tab)at 30% off its normal $44.99 price. 

now $31.49 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar - was $44.99, now $31.49 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

You can save 30% on this Lego Star Wars advent calendar which features a mix of small builds and minifigs to countdown the days until Christmas.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Here's a rundown of the Lego rewards you can land while shopping today. 

Eiffel's Apartment: You can get the free Eiffel's Apartment set (opens in new tab) when purchasing Lego's new Eiffel Tower hero set for $629.99 (opens in new tab) , which just went on sale and is a whopping 58 inches (147 centimeters) tall. The Eiffel Apartement set is a small companion set to the Eiffel Tower valued at $20 that comes with a Gustav Eiffel minifigure and 228 pieces to recreate his apartment on top of the tower and even a tiny telescope. 

While the Eiffel Apartment set is exclusive to the Eiffel Tower set (which is not on sale), Lego's other offers are all geared toward general purchases, which can add up if you're stuffing your stockings with the best Lego Star Wars sets. 

Lego Santa Claus: Visit a physical Lego store and spend more than $40, you'll land an adorable Santa Claus brick-built figure that is skiing on his way to deliver gifts.

Winter Elves Scene: If you spend more than $170 in a store or online, you can get the Winter Elves Scene with two elves playing in the snow.

Tribute to LEGO House: If you spend more than $250, you'll qualify for the Tribute to LEGO House set, which comes with five small models based on iconic toys from Lego's history, including a Wooden Duck model.

Lego VIP Drawstring Brick Bag for Cyber Monday: Online only - Spend more than $200 on Lego.com on Monday, Nov. 28, and you'll qualify for Lego brick bag. Lego's VIP Rewards program (opens in new tab) is free to join and offers customers VIP Points on every dollar spent that can be redeemed for coupon vouchers off future purchases or other rewards.

While none of these rewards are the usually space-y deals we typically follow, they are good to keep in mind if you're already planning big Lego Star Wars or Lego space set purchases over Black Friday. 

Here's a list of the best Lego Star Wars sets on sale now at Lego.com:

now $59.49 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

The Mandalorian Helmet - was $69.99, now $59.49 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

Save 15% on the iconic Mandalorian Helmet set for Black Friday at Lego.com. It's $10 off, so even Din Djarin would be proud.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
now $47.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

Lego Imperial Probe Droid - was $59.99, now $47.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

You can save 20% on this intricate display-worthy Imperial Probe Droid set. It is is retiring soon, so this may be your last chance at a discount.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Dark Trooper Helmet - was $69.99 (opens in new tab)

Dark Trooper Helmet - was $69.99 now $55.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)

Save $14 on this Dark Trooper helmet set from The Mandalorian, a great companion to the Mandalorian Helmet set above.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader - was $49.99 (opens in new tab)

Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader - was $49.99 now $42.49 (opens in new tab)

Save 15% (about $7) on this set to recreate an epic rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader from the Obi-Wan TV series on Disney Plus.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Trouble on Tatooine - was $29.99 (opens in new tab)

Trouble on Tatooine - was $29.99 now $20.99 (opens in new tab)

Save 30% on this Mandalorian TV series set, which comes with minifigures of the Mandalorian, Grogu the Child and a Tusken raider.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

That's all the Lego Star Wars deals at Lego.com that we found now, but there are many amazing Lego Star Wars sets that are not on sale that can help you qualify for the free Lego Black Friday deals. 

Huge hero sets like the new Lego UCS Razor Crest from the Mandalorian (opens in new tab) ($599.99) and the AT-AT Walker (opens in new tab) ($849.99) will qualify with just a single purchase. You can see all the Lego Star Wars sets at Lego.com (opens in new tab) to find one right for you or your young Padawan.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the best Lego space deals.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik
Editor-in-Chief

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award (opens in new tab) for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the This Week In Space podcast (opens in new tab) with space historian Rod Pyle on the TWiT network (opens in new tab). To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab).