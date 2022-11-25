Get these free rewards from Lego's Black Friday sale while shopping for Star Wars deals

Black Friday is finally here and if you've been waiting until now to save on big Lego Star Wars gifts, you can also get some free rewards from Lego and its VIP Rewards program depending on how much you spend.

From Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, Lego is offering a series of free gifts (opens in new tab) based on purchases and if you've already got your sights set on a hero set, it's possible that you'll qualify for one — if not all — of the offers. So keep these gifts in mind as you check out our best Lego Star Wars deals for Black Friday. Note: Lego is offering the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar for $31.49 (opens in new tab)at 30% off its normal $44.99 price.

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar - was $44.99 , now $31.49 at Lego.com (opens in new tab) You can save 30% on this Lego Star Wars advent calendar which features a mix of small builds and minifigs to countdown the days until Christmas.

Here's a rundown of the Lego rewards you can land while shopping today.

Eiffel's Apartment: You can get the free Eiffel's Apartment set (opens in new tab) when purchasing Lego's new Eiffel Tower hero set for $629.99 (opens in new tab) , which just went on sale and is a whopping 58 inches (147 centimeters) tall. The Eiffel Apartement set is a small companion set to the Eiffel Tower valued at $20 that comes with a Gustav Eiffel minifigure and 228 pieces to recreate his apartment on top of the tower and even a tiny telescope.

While the Eiffel Apartment set is exclusive to the Eiffel Tower set (which is not on sale), Lego's other offers are all geared toward general purchases, which can add up if you're stuffing your stockings with the best Lego Star Wars sets.

Lego Santa Claus: Visit a physical Lego store and spend more than $40, you'll land an adorable Santa Claus brick-built figure that is skiing on his way to deliver gifts.

Winter Elves Scene: If you spend more than $170 in a store or online, you can get the Winter Elves Scene with two elves playing in the snow.

Tribute to LEGO House: If you spend more than $250, you'll qualify for the Tribute to LEGO House set, which comes with five small models based on iconic toys from Lego's history, including a Wooden Duck model.

Lego VIP Drawstring Brick Bag for Cyber Monday: Online only - Spend more than $200 on Lego.com on Monday, Nov. 28, and you'll qualify for Lego brick bag. Lego's VIP Rewards program (opens in new tab) is free to join and offers customers VIP Points on every dollar spent that can be redeemed for coupon vouchers off future purchases or other rewards.

While none of these rewards are the usually space-y deals we typically follow, they are good to keep in mind if you're already planning big Lego Star Wars or Lego space set purchases over Black Friday.

Here's a list of the best Lego Star Wars sets on sale now at Lego.com:

(opens in new tab) The Mandalorian Helmet - was $69.99 , now $59.49 at Lego.com (opens in new tab) Save 15% on the iconic Mandalorian Helmet set for Black Friday at Lego.com. It's $10 off, so even Din Djarin would be proud.

(opens in new tab) Lego Imperial Probe Droid - was $59.99, now $47.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab) You can save 20% on this intricate display-worthy Imperial Probe Droid set. It is is retiring soon, so this may be your last chance at a discount.

(opens in new tab) Dark Trooper Helmet - was $69.99 now $55.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab)



Save $14 on this Dark Trooper helmet set from The Mandalorian, a great companion to the Mandalorian Helmet set above.

(opens in new tab) Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader - was $49.99 now $42.49 (opens in new tab)



Save 15% (about $7) on this set to recreate an epic rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader from the Obi-Wan TV series on Disney Plus.



(opens in new tab) Trouble on Tatooine - was $29.99 now $20.99 (opens in new tab)



Save 30% on this Mandalorian TV series set, which comes with minifigures of the Mandalorian, Grogu the Child and a Tusken raider.

That's all the Lego Star Wars deals at Lego.com that we found now, but there are many amazing Lego Star Wars sets that are not on sale that can help you qualify for the free Lego Black Friday deals.

Huge hero sets like the new Lego UCS Razor Crest from the Mandalorian (opens in new tab) ($599.99) and the AT-AT Walker (opens in new tab) ($849.99) will qualify with just a single purchase. You can see all the Lego Star Wars sets at Lego.com (opens in new tab) to find one right for you or your young Padawan.

