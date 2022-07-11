HP Reverb G2 VR Headset levels up your gaming for $80 less this Prime Day

This Prime Day VR headset deal on the HP Reverb G2 allows you to experience new realities for less.

Dive into gaming and the metaverse on a discount to snag this HP Reverb G2 on sale right now for $519.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

This popular VR headset is a respectable 13% or $80 off, which makes the deal a decent saving this Prime Day. Rated as one of our best VR headsets, the HP Reverb G2 has a great display, comfy controllers, and good value for money.

This deal is likely to expire shortly due to the crowded headset market attracting a lot of traffic in 2022. Do jump on quickly to take advantage of this stylish headset that includes proprietary controllers, giving the Reverb a decent (if understated) stake in this quickly growing VR headset niche.

Like most VR headsets, the HP Reverb G2 is compatible with the popular Steam VR ecosystem that hosts the vast majority of VR titles. At this price point, the headset is a great buy against most of its competitors in the VR market.

The HP Reverb G2 review unit we used performed well during our tests and while playing VR masterpiece Half Life: Alyx, which was meant to strain the headset with the game's visuals, complex movements and fierce combat. Everything went smoothly even with these extra demands.

Very rarely the display stuttered during fast turns, but otherwise the screen refresh kept up with the game and the controllers were intuitive in high-pressure situations. Aiming guns and picking up small things with the controllers felt easy and intuitive. Best yet, the batteries lasted an incredible 10 to 15 hours, which will do you across multiple play sessions.

The wired experience was the only downside we experienced, especially because the HP Reverb has a chunky cable that best sits on your shoulder. To be fair to the headset, however, every wired device like this has the same problem; it will probably take some unique thinking to solve the problem (and we very much look forward to that day).

To get ready for play, make sure you learn how to set up your room for VR for seated, standing, and room-scales experiences. The HP Reverb G2 will require a sturdy plug-in cable for your PC, a Display Port or USB 3.0 connection, and the Windows Mixed Reality portal. Once you assemble all the items, setup should just take a short while as you complete the on-screen instructions.

Make sure to spring on this deal now, as Prime Day stock will be limited. You won't want to miss on buying the HP Reverb G2 to step into the metaverse in style.

If you're shopping around for other VR headset ideas, our top pick in this space is the Oculus Quest 2, a value buy also discounted for Prime Day. The powerful, compact headset is a complete wireless experience for Oculus VR experiences, and easily switches to PC as long as you have a compatible cable.

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Sony’s PlayStation VR headset is priced at a similar range. The benefit of this headset is getting to play all the PlayStation exclusive VR or VR-supported titles such as Resident Evil 7, Hitman 3, and Blood & Truth. The PSVR 2 will arrive in 2022 or 2023, if rumors hold true, and we've already received some teasers about what wonders it will contain.

For even more visual accuracy, virtual reality in 5K is within your reach using the HTC VIVE Pro 2. Paired with a powerful PC, this VR headset offers not only amazing visuals, but also a comfortable gaming experience.