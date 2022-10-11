HEXEUM night vision binoculars deal - top specs for a fraction of the cost

While HEXEUM isn't a brand that springs to mind when you think of high-quality optics, we couldn't resist sharing this seemingly good bargain buy. While not a Prime Day early access-specific deal, we aren't sure how long this deal will last.

Amazon shows a saving of 53%, with the normal price of $298 down to just $139.98 (opens in new tab), with an extra $10 off voucher applied at checkout. Based on the previous pricing data, the real-terms saving is probably more like $70-$100. Still, that's not to be sniffed at.

The night vision goggles feature a CMOS sensor for viewing up to 3x magnification and a 4x digital zoom. The aperture is 24mm they boast a 10-degree angle of view.

We haven't yet accomplished a hands-on review of this particular model, so we can't 100% guarantee the quality of the image at 1300ft. Neither can we confirm claims of edge-to-edge resolution or outstanding image quality. However, we can see numerous impressive specs, and we think it's worth the risk when sitting at this price.

The bulk of the 922 customer reviews are positive, with many users claiming they were surprised at how good they are for the price. We think we'll be buying a pair and giving them a hands-on review shortly to see if we can add them to our best night vision binoculars buying guide.

Notable features include fully multi-coated optics to increase light transmission and decrease glare, HD image and video recording, which saves to a 32GB SD card (included). Also, long continuous runtime of eight hours with adjustable IR or 17 hours without IR. They will work in the daytime as well as at night.

They are rated IP66, implying they can take a good beating by the elements. You could happily take them out in rough seas, although they can't be completely submerged in water, so if you use them in such conditions, attach the included neckstrap!

The HEXEUM night vision goggles are almost identical in weight to the much more expensive Dorr Night Owl NOB5X (opens in new tab) and ATN Binox 4K (opens in new tab). These models feature on our best night vision binoculars list (The ATN Binox 4K currently have a $68 discount at Adorama (opens in new tab)).

Remember to purchase 6 x AA batteries so you can get up and running straight away; unfortunately, they don't take rechargeable batteries. Try and find a deal like this (opens in new tab) on batteries too.

In the bundle, you will receive 1 x Night Vision Goggles, 1 x bag, 1 x neck strap, 1 x 32GB SD Card, 1 x Data Cable, 1 x User Manual and a cleaning cloth.