Microsoft's Halo 5: Guardians is a stellar 50% off for Xbox One with this Black Friday deal

Are you itching to get your mitts on the new Halo Infinite game when it drops next month? We've got you covered with the perfect primer at a sweet price that'll have you strapping on your power armor and raising a defiant fist in victory.

Newegg is offering up a full digital download for the standard edition of 2015's Halo 5: Guardians for a colossal 50% off to celebrate Black Friday. The regular price was $19.99. Now just $9.99.

This award-winning first-person shooter was originally developed by 343 Industries for Microsoft Studios, and launched worldwide for the Xbox One on Oct. 27, 2015. The plotline follows a pair of supersoldier fireteams: Blue Team, headed up by Master Chief, and Fireteam Osiris, led by Spartan Locke. When Master Chief goes AWOL to hunt down the A.I. construct, Cortana, his motivations and loyalty are questioned as Fireteam Osiris is dispatched to bring him back.

Halo 5: Guardians Microsoft's Halo 5: Guardians Standard Edition: $19.99 $9.99 at Newegg Pick up the thrilling prequel to December's "Halo Infinite" for 50% off and begin an off-world campaign with Blue Team and Fireteam Osiris as Master Chief is missing and you must hunt him down across three exotic worlds before disaster strikes.



Halo 5 and its peripheral hardware was a monster hit six years ago, grossing over $400 million on the first day and $500 million during its first week in the market. This mega-release even took down the opening week sales of Halo 4, which formerly held the best-selling label for the entire franchise!

One small word of caution, although it appears that the multiplayer mode is smooth as butter, there is no split-screen option to play with a pal. But don't let that stop you from snagging yourself a copy at this bargain price to relive the dramatic off-world battles and refresh your memory in preparation for Halo Infinite, which is its direct sequel arriving on Dec. 8, 2021.

Halo 5: Guardians is set in the year 2558, just eight months after the pivotal events of Halo 4. Gameplay allows for chaotic four-player cooperative campaigns that spill out into three different worlds against Spartans, Forerunners, and the Covenant. Multiplayer modes include Warzone, with its wild 24-player battles, and Arena, a stripped-down four-on-four combat contest. This half-off deal also includes an Xbox Live Gold 14-day Trial.

Since its genesis twenty years ago on Nov. 15, 2001, Halo's multi-billion dollar sci-fi gaming franchise consisting of six core installments has sold over 81 million copies and is one of the most successful media properties on the planet. What better way to celebrate its big 20th anniversary while also prepping for Halo Infinite than scoring Halo 5 at 50% off?!

