Lift off with Estes model rockets: Up to 32% Cyber Monday savings on Saturn V, Little Joe and more

By Laurence Tognetti
published

Relive rocket history with these incredible holiday gifts, on sale for Cyber Monday.

Estes rockets
(Image credit: Estes)

One of the most trusted names in the model rocket industry has a fistful of Cyber Monday deals for you.

Reach for the stars and grab the best Estes model rocket deals this Cyber Monday season. There's a huge selection of Estes rockets available to help you fill out your space fan's holiday gift list.

The incredible Estes Saturn V moon rocket 1:200 Scale will let you relive human lunar missions at just $73.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab), or 18% off. Another key player in early space history, the Estes 7255 Little Joe I, is just $93.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or 26% off.

Alternatively, you can snag the Estes 810 220 Swift Flying Model Rocket Kit, Brown/A at $7.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or 32% off,  the Estes 2169 Dragonite Flying Model Rocket Kit at $16.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or 13% off, and the Estes Hi-Flier Flying Model Rocket Kit at $12.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or 12% off.

Remember to pick up items like wadding and engines to complete the flying experience; check the user's guide carefully for each of the rockets below to pick the right components. While you're searching around, be sure to check out our best model rockets guide to find even more high flyers for your holiday gifts.

now $73.29 (opens in new tab)

Estes Saturn V 1:200 Scale Model: was $89.90, now $73.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 18% on the Estes Saturn V 1:200 Scale Model. It includes rocket body, engine holder, fins, nose cone, and parachute, and is 16 x 3 x 12 inches (40 x 7 x 30 cm). Climb to an altitude of 200 feet (61 meters) on one of the recommended engines, purchased separately.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
now $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Estes 7255 Rockets Little Joe I: was $18.99, now $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 26% on the Estes 7255 Rockets Little Joe I. It includes one plastic Mercury capsule and engine nozzles, and rocket is 18 x 2 x 18 inches (45 x 5 x 45 cm). On separately purchased engines, you can lift off to an incredible height of 400 feet (120 m).

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Model Rocket Kit (opens in new tab)

Estes 810 220 Swift Flying Model Rocket Kit: was $10.99, now $7.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 32% on the Estes 810 220 Swift Flying Model Rocket Kit. Recommended ages 10 to 16, and rocket is 10 x 8 x 8 inches (25 x 20 x 20 cm). Using an engine sold separately, it flies as high as 850 feet (260 m)!

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Model Rocket Kit (opens in new tab)

Estes 2169 Dragonite Flying Model Rocket Kit: was $18.99, now $16.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 13% on the Estes 2169 Dragonite Flying Model Rocket Kit. Recommended ages 10 and up, and rocket is 7 x 2 x 17 inches (18 x 5 x 43 cm). Soar up to 925 feet (282 m) using one of the recommended engines.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Model Rocket Kit (opens in new tab)

Estes Hi-Flier Flying Model Rocket Kit: was $14.31, now $12.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 12% on the Estes Hi-Flier Flying Model Rocket Kit. Recommended ages 10 and up, and rocket is 6 x 1 x 2 inches.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The model rockets and flying rockets make the perfect holiday gift, as the Estes Saturn V 1:200 Scale is a model of the same rocket that took the Apollo astronauts to the Moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and the Estes 7255 Rockets Little Joe I is proud to be modeled after the first rocket that launched humans into space.

The three flying rockets offer hours of fun as you literally launch them into the sky, evoking feelings of wonder and amazement as you imagine what it would be like to launch from the Earth into space. 

This Cyber Monday, satisfy your rocketry fandom that family and friends will immensely enjoy. Reimagine the past and look towards the future with these incredible model and flying rockets. 

For more holiday gifts this Cyber Monday, be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, our guides to the best dronesbest cameras for photos and videos, and best cameras for astrophotography.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Laurence Tognetti
Laurence Tognetti
Contributing Writer

Laurence Tognetti is a six-year USAF Veteran and science writer who earned both a BSc and MSc from the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University. Laurence is extremely passionate about outer space and science communication, and is the author of “Outer Solar System Moons: Your Personal 3D Journey”. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ET_Exists.