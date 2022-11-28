Lift off with Estes model rockets: Up to 32% Cyber Monday savings on Saturn V, Little Joe and more

One of the most trusted names in the model rocket industry has a fistful of Cyber Monday deals for you.

Reach for the stars and grab the best Estes model rocket deals this Cyber Monday season. There's a huge selection of Estes rockets available to help you fill out your space fan's holiday gift list.

The incredible Estes Saturn V moon rocket 1:200 Scale will let you relive human lunar missions at just $73.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab), or 18% off. Another key player in early space history, the Estes 7255 Little Joe I, is just $93.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or 26% off.

Alternatively, you can snag the Estes 810 220 Swift Flying Model Rocket Kit, Brown/A at $7.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or 32% off, the Estes 2169 Dragonite Flying Model Rocket Kit at $16.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or 13% off, and the Estes Hi-Flier Flying Model Rocket Kit at $12.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or 12% off.

Remember to pick up items like wadding and engines to complete the flying experience; check the user's guide carefully for each of the rockets below to pick the right components. While you're searching around, be sure to check out our best model rockets guide to find even more high flyers for your holiday gifts.

(opens in new tab) Estes Saturn V 1:200 Scale Model: was $89.90 , now $73.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 18% on the Estes Saturn V 1:200 Scale Model. It includes rocket body, engine holder, fins, nose cone, and parachute, and is 16 x 3 x 12 inches (40 x 7 x 30 cm). Climb to an altitude of 200 feet (61 meters) on one of the recommended engines, purchased separately.

(opens in new tab) Estes 7255 Rockets Little Joe I: was $18.99 , now $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 26% on the Estes 7255 Rockets Little Joe I. It includes one plastic Mercury capsule and engine nozzles, and rocket is 18 x 2 x 18 inches (45 x 5 x 45 cm). On separately purchased engines, you can lift off to an incredible height of 400 feet (120 m).

(opens in new tab) Estes 810 220 Swift Flying Model Rocket Kit: was $10.99 , now $7.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 32% on the Estes 810 220 Swift Flying Model Rocket Kit. Recommended ages 10 to 16, and rocket is 10 x 8 x 8 inches (25 x 20 x 20 cm). Using an engine sold separately, it flies as high as 850 feet (260 m)!

(opens in new tab) Estes 2169 Dragonite Flying Model Rocket Kit: was $18.99 , now $16.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 13% on the Estes 2169 Dragonite Flying Model Rocket Kit. Recommended ages 10 and up, and rocket is 7 x 2 x 17 inches (18 x 5 x 43 cm). Soar up to 925 feet (282 m) using one of the recommended engines.

(opens in new tab) Estes Hi-Flier Flying Model Rocket Kit: was $14.31 , now $12.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 12% on the Estes Hi-Flier Flying Model Rocket Kit. Recommended ages 10 and up, and rocket is 6 x 1 x 2 inches.

The model rockets and flying rockets make the perfect holiday gift, as the Estes Saturn V 1:200 Scale is a model of the same rocket that took the Apollo astronauts to the Moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and the Estes 7255 Rockets Little Joe I is proud to be modeled after the first rocket that launched humans into space.

The three flying rockets offer hours of fun as you literally launch them into the sky, evoking feelings of wonder and amazement as you imagine what it would be like to launch from the Earth into space.

This Cyber Monday, satisfy your rocketry fandom that family and friends will immensely enjoy. Reimagine the past and look towards the future with these incredible model and flying rockets.

