Missed Star Trek: Starfleet Academy or just want to binge-watch again? Get this Ferengi-approved Paramount Plus streaming deal, 79% cheaper for two months

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Have you been holding off on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy till you can binge-watch it? Stream every episode, plus every other Trek show and movie, for just $2.99-a-month ad-free on Paramount Plus.

Starfleet Academy, with the Doctor and other characters standing around.
(Image credit: Paramount)