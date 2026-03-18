Missed Star Trek: Starfleet Academy or just want to binge-watch again? Get this Ferengi-approved Paramount Plus streaming deal, 79% cheaper for two months
News
By Chris McMullen published
Have you been holding off on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy till you can binge-watch it? Stream every episode, plus every other Trek show and movie, for just $2.99-a-month ad-free on Paramount Plus.
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