Best moon movies: 12 lunar adventures to watch ahead of NASA's Artemis 2 launch

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Since the age of silent movies, filmmakers have been transfixed by the idea of blasting off from our home planet to explore the moon.

And who could blame these romantic dreamers for wanting to cast aside the surly bonds of Earth to visit the pale beauty of our cratered satellite? These lofty ambitions have fueled decades of space movies and inspired generations with their depictions of intrepid space voyagers.

After 54 years, humankind will finally return to the moon thanks to the upcoming April liftoff of NASA’s Artemis 2, which will take four astronauts on a shakedown cruise to loop around the moon and back... assuming it doesn't get delayed again.

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While we cross our fingers and wait for blast-off, let's take a flight back in time and revisit 12 lunar-centric space films that have entranced curious audiences over the past century. Here are the best moon movies of all time.

12. "Moonfall"

Moonfall (2022 Movie) Official Trailer – Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley - YouTube Watch On

Release date: February 4, 2022 | Cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley | Director: Roland Emmerich

Don't panic! We may be stretching the limits of the word "best" here, but we had to include this lunar turkey on our list.

From "Independence Day" director Roland Emmerich, "Moonfall" is a goofy guilty pleasure with a totally bonkers plot that sees the moon knocked out of orbit and on a collision course with Earth.

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It's eventually discovered that the moon is actually an alien megastructure that’s going to destroy our planet. Just go with it. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star, but when watching, do yourself a favor and toss all logic out the door and just surrender to the B-movie shenanigans!

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11. "Apollo 18"

Release date: September 2, 2011 | Cast: Warren Christie, Lloyd Owen, Ryan Robbins | Director: Gonzalo López-Gallego

"Apollo 18" adds a serious touch of extraterrestrial body horror to our moon movie round-up, unveiling the frightening story of NASA's secret Apollo 18 mission that never returned to Earth. It sounds like more B-movie nonsense on paper, but it's not all that bad. Think "Paranormal Activity" meets "Pitch Black" with lunar spider crabs during the expedition, and that’s a close match.

Director Gonzalo López-Gallego’s found-footage film might have received atrocious reviews, but it was a moneymaker in theaters when all the bucks were counted, pulling in $26 million off a $5 million production cost.

Watch Moonfall for free on Fawesome:

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10. "Airplane 2: The Sequel"

Release date: December 10, 1982 | Cast: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Lloyd Bridges | Director: Ken Finkleman

Jim Abrahams and the Zucker Brothers scored big with "Airplane!," their iconic 1980 spoof comedy, but for the follow-up, the writing and directorial duties fell on first-timer Ken Finkelman.

For this zany outing, it's not a commercial airliner front and center but a lunar space shuttle on its maiden voyage to Alpha Beta Lunar Base with passengers, when a series of wacky obstacles arise. Robert Hays and Julie Haggerty return for more pun-tactic hijinks.

One of the highlights of this sequel is William Shatner's cameo as the leader of the moon base, Commander Buck Murdock, who’s constantly tormented by the station’s blinking, beeping, flashing lights.

Rent or buy Airplane 2: The Sequel on Amazon Prime Video:

It’s the high-flying lunacy of Airplane! all over again as Robert Hays and Julie Hagerty fly totally out of the ozone to re-create their hilarious original roles. Rent: $3.99 | Buy: $14.99 | Blu-ray: $17.99

9. "From The Earth To The Moon"

1958 From The Earth To The Moon Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Release date: November 6, 1958 | Cast: Joseph Cotten, George Sanders, Debra Paget | Director: Byron Haskin

Derived from Jules Verne's 1865 novel of the same name, "From The Earth To The Moon" is a real blast from the past. Starring Joseph Cotten as a post-Civil War weapons manufacturer who invents the planet's most powerful explosive called Power X.

Joining forces with a steel manufacturing mogul played by George Sanders, the pair proposes a rocketship trip to the moon to test out the new super-explosive. What transpires is a sabotaged expedition that leads to a brave sacrifice in orbit around the moon.

Byron Haskins ("War of the Worlds," "Conquest of Space") directed this big-budget Technicolor spectacle that’s a little slow at times, but sticks the landing.

Watch From The Earth To The Moon for free on Fawesome:

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8. "Countdown"