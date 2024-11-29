Lego's version of NASA's Space Shuttle Discovery is one of the most detailed I've ever seen. So much so, that when Lego first released the set in 2021, I bought it immediately, and I've never regretted it more. Right now, the Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery is just $159.99 if you have a free Lego Insiders program account, saving you $40 off the normal $199.99! It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this kit, and here I was paying full price at launch like a chump.

You can get the Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Space Telescope on sale right now at Lego.com for $159.99, but do need a Lego Insiders account (sign up is free).

At $40 off, this Lego Insiders price for the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set is the biggest discount we've seen this year. Amazon once knocked $5 off in the past, and you can save $10 (about 5%) if you buy it through Target's Redcard credit card program, but this Lego Insiders deal brings that savings up to 20% for a limited time. The offer is only available through Dec. 2, but only while supplies last. If you spend $170 dollars at Lego.com, so just $10 more than this offer (taxes and delivery alone may cover it for you), you'll also get Lego's Winter Holiday Train set (valued at $19.99) free.

When we reviewed the Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set, we thought it was a must-buy for die-hard NASA fans because not only is it two sets in one, with the Discovery shuttle and Hubble Space Telescope, but it comes with plenty of interactive elements and display plates to be the centerpiece of any collection.

Image 1 of 6 The Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and included Hubble Space Telescope are one of the most detailed NASA Lego sets yet. (Image credit: The LEGO Group) Lego Insiders who buy the Lego Space Shuttle Discovery set over Black Friday weekend can get this Winter Holiday Train set for free with a spend over $170, while supplies last. (Image credit: Lego) The Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and included Hubble Space Telescope are one of the most detailed NASA Lego sets yet. (Image credit: Future) The Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and included Hubble Space Telescope are one of the most detailed NASA Lego sets yet. (Image credit: Future) The Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and included Hubble Space Telescope are one of the most detailed NASA Lego sets yet. (Image credit: Future) The Lego NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and included Hubble Space Telescope are one of the most detailed NASA Lego sets yet. (Image credit: LEGO)

With more than 2,000 pieces, Lego's NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set is no small feat of plastic brick engineering. The building kit is an ultra-high-fidelity model that accurately depicts NASA's most-flown space shuttle Discovery, which you can only see in person at the Smithsonian's Udvar Hazy Museum in Washington, D.C. It's why we selected it as one of the best Lego space sets available.

One of Discovery's most famous payloads, the Hubble Space Telescope, comes with the space shuttle kit and is also rendered in stunning detail and can even fit inside Discovery's payload bay just like in real life. Discovery has payload bay doors that open, as well as retractable landing gear and a robotic arm that can be maneuvered by hand to grapple the Hubble telescope. At the nose of the shuttle, the top can be opened to see inside the cockpit, which is also removable to reveal the mid-deck living area below.

In order to save the $40 off on this deal, you'll have to join the Lego Insiders program, which is a rewards program that lets you earn points on your purchase that you can later use to redeem coupons for future purchases or redeem free gifts or experiences. I've been a Lego Insiders member (and its predecessor program) for more than a decade precisely because of some of these deals.

There are no minifigures included with this set, which can be a bummer to collectors and kids. This set is largely aimed at collectors looking for a display model, as it's quite large at 9 inches tall, 14 inches wide and 22 inches long (21 cm x 34 cm x 54 cm).

For kids, consider Lego's smaller Space Shuttle 3-in-1 set that lets you build a shuttle and satellite, an astronaut on the moon, or a sci-fi ship depending on how your space cadet is feeling. The Interstellar Spaceship for $19.99 is another choice option for younger space fans and includes a minifigure.

Key features: 2,354 pieces, for ages 18+, including a Hubble Space Telescope set that fits in shuttle, display stands and placards for both Discovery and Hubble.

Product launched: April 2021

Price history: Lego sells the NASA Space Shuttle Discovery at a steady $199.99 at Lego.com, and you'll the same at Amazon.com. The lowest it's ever been at Amazon is $194.99, just $5 off. If you're a Target Redcard holder, you could save 5% off the full price to save $10, but this Lego Insiders deal still blows that out of the water. You will have to sign up for the Lego Insiders program and log in to make the purchase, but the program is free and does earn you points to spend later. (You'll earn 1,040 points with this purchase, Lego says.)

Price comparison: Lego: $159.99 Lego Insiders price | Amazon: $199.99 | Target: $199.99 (5% off with Redcard)

Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You love Lego's takes on official NASA spacecraft, collect models for display and don't mind building a large Lego set without any minifigures.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't have space to display such a large set, or are looking for a space shuttle for kids to swoosh around. For kids, consider Lego's smaller Space Shuttle 3-in-1 set that lets you build a shuttle and satellite, an astronaut on the moon, or a sci-fi ship depending on how your space cadet is feeling. The Interstellar Spaceship for $19.99 is another choice option for younger space fans and includes a minifigure.

