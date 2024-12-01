There are a number of Cyber Monday streaming deals in play right now, but for my money, getting a whole year of Peacock Premium for just $19.99 is the best offer around. But, if you'd rather a pay-as-you-watch subscription, you can pay $1.99 monthly for the first six months with no commitment afterwards.
Save $60 and get 12-months of Peacock Premium for just $19.99, or pay $1.99 a month.
As well as being a great streaming deal, the other reason I'd sign up is that Peacock has a ton of great shows — including those from the SYFY channel. That means it's home to a world of science fiction TV and movies that you can watch on any compatible device.
Get 12 months of Peacock Premium for just $19.99, or grab a pay-as-you-go subscription and pay $1.99 monthly.
We're constantly checking the best prices on our Cyber Monday space gifts page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
Recent Peacock originals like "Teacup", combine with popular SYFY channel shows such as "Resident Alien", "The Ark", and many more. There's also a massive back-catalog of classics such as "Farscape", "Quantum Leap and "Heroes" to name but a few. There's also a huge array of fantastic sci-fi movies that includes "Alien", "Nope", "Europa Report", "Arrival", and "Back to the Future".
Peacock has over 75 channels, so as well as science fiction, there are genres covering virtually every kind of show imaginable. If you're into sports as well as sci-fi, there's Premier League and USMNT soccer, NFL, WWE, basketball, golf and ice hockey shown live and on catch up.
