Prime Day 3D printer deal: Save 27% on Elegoo Saturn & Saturn S resin printers

Looking for a bargain on a 3D printer in the Prime Day sale? Then you’re in luck, because the Elegoo Saturn and Saturn S are both on offer, with nearly a third off the cost of both printers.

First up is the original Elegoo Saturn, which is on sale right now for $361.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from its usual price of $499. That's a $138 discount on one of the best 3D printers on the market right now. We tested the Saturn recently and we loved the large build plate and high quality prints it kicks out. We were also super impressed by how intuitive and easy to use it is. If you want to find out more about this great printer, check out our Elegoo Saturn review .

If you don’t mind paying slightly more, you can also get a great discount on the new and improved version of the Saturn, the Elegoo Saturn S, which is down to just $437.99 (opens in new tab). The Elegoo Saturn S usually retails for $599, so you’re saving $162 with this deal. The Saturn S improves upon the Saturn with a slightly larger print bed, an improved FEP, and a new air purifier to keep those resin fumes at bay.

According to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab), both of these printers are down to their lowest ever prices, so if you've been on the fence about picking one up, now is the time.

3D printers have exploded in popularity in recent years as the technology has become more affordable and accessible. Elegoo has been at the forefront of that charge into the mainstream with exceptionally user-friendly devices like the Elegoo Mars Pro 2 and Elegoo Saturn.

The Elegoo Saturn line is the company’s mdi-to-large range of printers and it’s probably going to be the best choice for most users out there. With a print bed measuring in at 192 x 120 x 200mm / 7.55in x 4.72in x 7.87in, you should be able to print all but the largest models and files with this machine. You’ll get excellent quality prints too thanks to the 8.9” LCD screen that has a 3840 x 2400 resolution.

The Saturn S launched in late 2021 and offered some minor improvements to the formula, but it’s more of an evolution than a revolution. It has a slightly larger print bed, and replaceable activated carbon filter on the USB port to help absorb and filter out that nasty resin smell. It’s a great machine to pick up if you’re usually holding your nose while working with resin.

