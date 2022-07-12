Save up to $150 on these Anycubic FDM 3D printers in Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is here and the annual Summer sales event is producing some top deals, and if you're looking to cash in and bag a bargain on a 3D printer, this could be the time to do that.

The two 3D printers on offer here are the Anycubic Mega S (now 31% off (opens in new tab)) and the Anycubic Mega X (now $150 off (opens in new tab)). We've tested and reviewed numerous 3D printers from Anycubic and can vouch for the quality and reliability of the brand. 3D printing has become widely accessible in recent times and Anycubic are partly responsible for that with the affordability of some of their models, and deals across Amazon Prime Day are only helping with that.

The two printers offer you the chance to print the models you like, reliably, and at different sizes. The Anycubic Mega S has a smaller print volume whereas the Mega X is a larger printer and can print larger models too. If you want to do more research on 3D printers we have a comprehensive guide of the best 3D printers of 2022 which you can check out as well.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Mega S 3D printer $259.99 now $179.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $80 or 31% on a perfect entry-level FDM 3D printer. It has a maximum print volume of 8.27 x 8.27 x 8.07 inches, a sturdy frame, and a durable motor. There's also a resume printing feature should you experience any sudden power outage and it comes with lifetime technical support. Note: the price it has been reduced from has been increased to make the savings larger than they otherwise would be. Having said that, this is still a very good price to pay for this printer.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Mega X 3D printer $469.99 now $319.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $150 on this FDM 3D printer that's perfectly suited for beginners and those looking for a more affordable 3D printer. It has a maximum print volume of 11.8x11.8.x12 inches (LxWxH) and also comes with a resume printing button, a touchscreen, and lifetime technical support. Note: The price its reduced from has risen to make this look like a bigger deal. However, the price you pay is still much cheaper than usual.

These are two great 3D printers for people with little to no experience of 3D printing. Both are affordable options and both are really easy to set up. The Anycubic Mega S (opens in new tab) is particularly good for novices as it's ability to print up to a volume of 8.27 x 8.27 x 8.07 inches (length, width, height) means you can print some pretty cool-sized stuff but you'll have to learn to walk before you can run, so to speak. It also has a resume printing button so if there's a sudden power outage, the printer will just continue from where it left off. It has a rigid metal frame for stability and its double-rod motor is more durable than a traditional clutch motor.

The Anycubic Mega X (opens in new tab) is a little more expensive but worth the money. It's quick and easy to set up, has a maximum print volume of 11.8 x 11.8 x 12 inches meaning you can print larger models than the Mega S. It also has a Y Axis Dual Sideway Design and Z-axis dual screw rod design for better precision during printing. It also features the resume print option in case of a sudden power outage.

Both printers come with lifetime technical support, so if you need help with anything, Anycubic will provide that. If you're looking to try your hand at 3D printing then Prime Day is the perfect time to cash in as these two printers are ideal for beginners.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Amazon Prime Day guide, or our guide to the Best 3D printers.