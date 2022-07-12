Durable Elegoo Mars 2 3D printer builds Amazon Prime Day stock for 20% less

Build the future with this exceptional Amazon Prime Day special on one of our best 3D printers.

We promise you'll produce a panoply of professional quality 3D objects with ease using the Elegoo Mars 2 Pro Mono MSLA 3D Printer, on sale at Amazon (opens in new tab) for 20% less.

You'll save $48 on a printer that is already budget-friendly, and so easy to use that our reviewer felt it packed a punch in a pint-sized box. Now is the time to spring before stock evaporates.

This Elegoo model has a number of deluxe options that will have you conjuring up a geeky variety of space-centric, resin-based items like a seasoned expert in no time at all.

What really gets us cranking out space content is the swift Mono-LCD printing capabilities. These are conducted with a compact, yet readable 6-inch monochrome LCD fortified with 2K HD resolution, so you can see everything clearly. The rapid-fire exposure time can be cranked up to a speed of 2 seconds per layer, which is over 200% faster than previous versions. Not bad at all.

Save $48 on this durable, super-fast ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro Mono MSLA 3D Printer that features a large 6.08-inch monochrome LCD with crisp 2K HD resolution and a rapid-fire exposure time that can be dialed up to a speed of 2 seconds per layer.

Another desirable feature for eager 3D printing enthusiasts is the Mars 2 Pro Mono MSLA's ability to render objects with astonishingly sharp and accurate details, which is accomplished courtesy of an upgraded light source design that delivers more uniform UV distribution.

To keep your room fresh smelling, it also contains built-in activated carbon to eliminate that foul resin odor that sometimes arises with cheap printers like this. It's nice to walk away from a space print knowing you're not smelling like rocket fuel.

Constructed out of machined aluminum, the main body of this Mars 2 Pro model is anything but fragile, and should hold up to heavy use without complications. And its Monochrome LCD screen provides a far greater lifespan than most RGB equivalents, because it need not be replaced prior to thousands of hours of output.

Best yet, it's built to last. The bread-box sized Mars 2 Pro Mono MSLA 3D Printer comes complete with a blanket 1-year warranty covering the entire printer, a 6-month full warranty on the mono screen, and access to the technical support team at Elegoo Official.

While this printer ranks among the top of our best 3D printers, do be sure to check out the entire range for comparison. But act quickly, because a sale like this will dry up very quickly as 3D printing gets more popular by the month.

