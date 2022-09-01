Fly over to Amazon and save up to $300 on DJI drones

If you're looking for some flying fun, or an excuse to enjoy the last of the Summer sun, then you're in luck as you can now save over $300 on DJI drone and drone sets on Amazon.

There's numerous discounts to be had, and we've highlighted the very best. The reason we like these deals so much is because DJI models feature heavily in our best drones and best camera drones guides. The pick of the deals on offer that we've found is $200 (20%) off (opens in new tab) the DJI Air 2S (renewed) which is small, lightweight, easy to fly and has excellent image quality.

The other deals on offer aren't to be dismissed so easily either. You can also save $300 (23%) off (opens in new tab) the DJI FPV combo. That's a colossal saving on a drone that's bags of fun to fly and really captures the first person viewing experience. Last and by no means least you can get $80 off (opens in new tab) on the DJI Mavic Mini combo too. You get the usual DJI quality in all of the models and we rate all three as some of the best on the market.

(opens in new tab) DJI Air 2S $999 now $799 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $200 on a brilliant drone that's easy to fly and offers a foldable design meaning you can carry it at dimensions as little as 180x97x77mm and weight of just 595g. It also shoots stills in both JPEG and RAW formats and videos up to 5.4K at 30fps - 4K for higher frame rates. Note: This is a renewed model - meaning it has been refurbished. It's renewed to a standard as if it were brand new and comes with a 90-day Amazon guarantee.

(opens in new tab) DJI FPV Combo $1299 now $999 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $300 on a first person view drone that offers bags of fun. Eyewatering speeds of up to 87mph are possible as well as shooting videos in 4K up to 60fps. Goggles are included to complete the truly immersive FPV experience.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mavic Mini Combo $499 now $419 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $80 on a mini drone set that only weighs 250g, takes images at 12MP and videos in 7K HD. It also comes with a host of extras including a remote controller, three flight batteries that give half an hour of flight time, three spare propellers and a list of useful items that would have you reading this section forever - not to be overlooked.

