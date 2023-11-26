Save $185 on Sky-Watcher's StarTravel 102 AZ-GTe telescope this Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday telescope deal may be of interest if you're on the look out for new stargazing equipment. The excellent Sky-Watcher StarTravel 102 AZ-GTe 102mm f/5 Refractor telescope has been reduced to just $425 on B&H Photo Video – that's a whopping $185 saving off its $610 MSRP.

Why should you buy the Sky-Watcher StarTravel 102 AZ-GTe telescope? Well, this is a solid brand synonymous with creating quality telescopes and stargazing equipment. With five-star reviews on B&H, it's loved by beginners and enthusiasts alike, with users quick to praise just how easy it is to use.

Its motorized, computer-controlled mount has also been highly praised. Users consider it to be very easy to align, and easier than other GoTo telescopes on the market.

We've got to admit, even at its full price of $610, the features packed into the StarTravel 102 AZ-GTe telescope are rather impressive. But after shaving 30% off that price? This is a seriously good deal to pick up this Cyber Monday.

Sky-Watcher StarTravel 102 AZ-GTe 102mm f/5 Refractor telescope: was $610 now $425 from B&H Photo Video Save 30% on this already superbly-priced GoTo telescope, which has been praised for its sturdiness and ease of use. Its electronic features are a pleasure to use, making alignment easier than ever. The views provided are also beautifully clear thanks to its 102mm refractor.

If you're in the market for an electronic GoTo telescope, the Sky-Watcher StarTravel 102 AZ-GTe is well worth your consideration. Its 102mm Refractor Optical Tube coupled with a 500mm focal length and f/5 focal ratio ensures that you get pin-sharp, bright fields of view, making stargazing as beautiful and mesmerizing as it should be.

Sporting a computer-controller AZ mount, the telescope is surprisingly easy to use and comes with a built-in WiFi module so that it can be seamlessly connected to a smartphone. Once connected, you can run the SynScan Pro app (free to download with a purchase of the telescope) to make alignment and celestial navigation pleasantly easy.

Sky-Watcher suggests that this telescope is best for beginners, but its abilities make it a good purchase for more advanced skywatchers looking for something easy to use that won't break the bank.

Key Specs: Motorized alt-azimuth mount, integrated WiFi, SynScan app compatibility, Refractor optical tube assembly, 102mm objective lens, 500mm f/5 focal length, anti-reflection multi-coated optics, single speed rack-and-pinion focuser.

Consensus: This is a serious bargain if you're looking for a solid GoTo telescope with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of an electronic device. It's been praised for its excellent build quality, and users reckon its mount has excellent alignment that gives competitors a run for their money.

Buy if: You're new to stargazing and want to splash out on something that gives you more than the absolute minimum.

Don't buy if: You're already a pro, or you prefer traditional telescopes over electronic GoTo models.

Alternative models: If you really want to watch your wallet, the Celestron Inspire 100AZ is worth a look, offering great stargazing at a budget price. The Celestron Explorer DX 130AZ is a great alternative GoTo, which makes use of the StarSense alignment technology.

