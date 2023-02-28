Great telescope Deal: The Celestron Travelscope 60 is under $40

If you want a telescope but you don't want to invest heavily in one, then grabbing the Celestron Travelscope 60 portable telescope for just $38 could be ideal.

Yes, you read that right, the saving of over $60 means (opens in new tab) this telescope is just $38 on Walmart. It's ideal for both kids and adults without much experience as it comes pre-assembled and features a few accessories too. If you're looking to take your first steps into stargazing or inspire a budding astronomer, this is a really low-risk investment from a reliable manufacturer. You can always check out other great discounts by taking a look at our telescope deals and budget telescopes under $500 round-ups.

Of course, spotting this incredibly low price is enough to raise eyebrows but that's also because the telescope is worth getting in its own right. The optics are good, it comes with a few accessories and it's good for seeing fainter, deep-sky objects so what's not to like? There's no hiding that this isn't as powerful as some of the best telescopes on the market but it's a great starter scope and is more cost-effective than the best binoculars and even a lot of the best binoculars deals.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Travelscope 60 portable telescope was $99.99, now $38 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save over $60 on a telescope that's now available for less than $40. It comes with fully coated glass optics, a 60mm aperture, two eyepieces (20mm and 8mm), a 3x Barlow lens, and a free download of Starry Night astronomy software. It comes all but pre-assembled so you can get stargazing in seconds.

Discovering a telescope (that's worth getting) for under $40 is almost impossible, so it means that this deal is a bit of a special one. Again, there's no hiding that this isn't the most powerful telescope on the market but if you're looking to get into stargazing or know someone who is, this is definitely a good option.

Its price means it's low risk, so if astronomy isn't our thing, you haven't spent thousands or even hundreds to find that out. It comes pretty much ready-to-go so you don't have to spend ages setting up before seeing the stars. It features a 60mm aperture and fully coated glass optics so crisp, clear views of your night sky targets are achievable.

The Travelscope 60, as the name suggests, has a portable and lightweight design making it suitable to take on camping trips and see the night sky wherever you go. The accessories include two eyepieces (20mm and 8mm), a 3x Barlow lens and a free download of the Starry Night software. A saving of $60 on a telescope from a reliable manufacturer is not something to pass up so easily.

