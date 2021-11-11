Trending

Get over $50 off this Celestron telescope in an early Black Friday deal from Walmart

By

This early Black Friday deal from Walmart knocks a massive 40% off this Celestron telescope.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit
(Image credit: Walmart)

If you're a budding stargazer or just looking to take up a new hobby, then this early Black Friday deal could be ideal: Walmart is offering $50 off the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT refractor telescope kit.

That's right, as an early Black Friday deal Walmart is taking a massive 40% ($129.95 down to $78.00) off this Celestron AstroMaster telescope kit that includes a smartphone adaptor, a Bluetooth remote and a tripod. The annual sales event itself is Nov. 26 this year but many places hold early Black Friday deals so be sure to check out our Black Friday deals for space fans page.

Buying a telescope can be a pretty big thing so be sure to check out our best telescopes page as there's something for every level and budget on there. For beginners though, this could be the perfect gift right in time for the holidays, especially with the massive savings.

Related: Best Binoculars
More: Budget telescopes under $500

$129.95

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit $129.95 now $78.00 from Walmart.

View Deal

This particular telescope is quick to set up thanks to it's no-tool set-up so you can spend more time seeing stars, planets, nebulae and more. On top of that you can take crystal-clear images and videos and upload them anywhere with the smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote. 

The kit also includes a pan-handle for easy control and the ability to accurately point the telescope at celestial objects. As well as the easy-to-use nature of the telescope and the cool feature of taking pictures on your smartphone, the whole kit is made to last with 10 and 20 millimeter coated glass optics and quality steel-made tripod.

Celestron is a very well-known and trusted brand of telescope maker so this 70-millimeter refractor telescope is quality assured. With the holidays around the corner, over $50 off a quality telescope is a great deal — so now could be the best time to grab this early Black Friday deal.  

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 


Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter