Get over $50 off this Celestron telescope in an early Black Friday deal from Walmart

If you're a budding stargazer or just looking to take up a new hobby, then this early Black Friday deal could be ideal: Walmart is offering $50 off the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT refractor telescope kit.

That's right, as an early Black Friday deal Walmart is taking a massive 40% ($129.95 down to $78.00) off this Celestron AstroMaster telescope kit that includes a smartphone adaptor, a Bluetooth remote and a tripod. The annual sales event itself is Nov. 26 this year but many places hold early Black Friday deals so be sure to check out our Black Friday deals for space fans page.

Buying a telescope can be a pretty big thing so be sure to check out our best telescopes page as there's something for every level and budget on there. For beginners though, this could be the perfect gift right in time for the holidays, especially with the massive savings.

$129.95 Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit $129.95 now $78.00 from Walmart.

This particular telescope is quick to set up thanks to it's no-tool set-up so you can spend more time seeing stars, planets, nebulae and more. On top of that you can take crystal-clear images and videos and upload them anywhere with the smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote.

The kit also includes a pan-handle for easy control and the ability to accurately point the telescope at celestial objects. As well as the easy-to-use nature of the telescope and the cool feature of taking pictures on your smartphone, the whole kit is made to last with 10 and 20 millimeter coated glass optics and quality steel-made tripod.

Celestron is a very well-known and trusted brand of telescope maker so this 70-millimeter refractor telescope is quality assured. With the holidays around the corner, over $50 off a quality telescope is a great deal — so now could be the best time to grab this early Black Friday deal.

