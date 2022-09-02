Save $70 on the Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ telescope

If you're looking for an easy-to-use telescope that comes with the reliability of a top model and you're looking for a discount then saving $70 off the Celestron StarSense DX 102 AZ telescope could be for you.

The $70 discount (opens in new tab) is a pretty handy one, especially given that this is a telescope that ranks highly on our guide for budget telescopes under $500. Of course, this telescope comes with the usual quality you'd expect from Celestron models and if that's the manufacturer you want to go with, you can check out our round-up of all the best Celestron telescope and binocular deals.

Celestron is a huge name in the optics industry and their known for their quality and reliability of build, as well as stunning optics. This telescope uses the help of technology and an app to offer a simple and fun stargazing experience. If you want to look at more top telescopes, be sure to check out our best telescopes and telescope deals round-ups.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ Telescope $469.95 now $399.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $70 on a brilliant telescope, which is now on offer for under $400. The use of the StarSense app and technology means you don't need any stargazing experience to explore the wonders of the night sky. It will give you a list of night sky targets and point you in the right direction. You also get a host of accessories including eyepieces, a finderscope, tripod and more. This telescope has a 102mm aperture and a 660mm focal length.

This telescope is naturally suited for those without much stargazing experience due to its easy-to-use nature. That said, it's also a useful skywatching instrument for astronomers that want to get back into telescopes after a stint away, as well. But what about the specs? What makes this telescope this deal worth it?

Well, a 102mm aperture and a 660mm focal length means plenty of light comes through and you can see targets with ease, although this isn't a telescope that's best suited for faint, deep sky objects. You also get access to the StarSense app which will give you a guide of night sky targets that are visible and point you in the right direction, meaning no previous experience is required.

You also get a host of accessories for your money, including a 10mm and 25mm eyepiece, a smartphone dock, an altazimuth mount with slow motion control rod, a red dot finderscope, tripod and accessory tray. All of this, plus its reliability makes for a fun stargazing experience and it's now $70 off, so why not grab your next scope at a discount price?

