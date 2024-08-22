The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars are now $120 off on Amazon and we rate them as the best for magnification in our guide to the best binoculars.

In our Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars review, we found that it has an excellent, high magnification which makes viewing the stars and beyond possible and that's partnered with high-quality optics, giving you crisp, clear views. While these aren't suitable for hand-held, casual viewing, they do come with a tripod adaptor, which is where these binoculars excel. We think there's a lot to like here if you're looking for a pair of astro binoculars, especially for this price.

Save $120 on the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars when you grab them from Amazon but, you have to apply the coupon to boost the saving.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 Binoculars Was $499.95 now $409.95 on Amazon. Save $120 when you apply the $30 coupon on an excellent pair of binoculars that we think are the best for magnification and one of the best astro options out there. It features a 100mm aperture and 25x magnification, a Bak-4 prism design along with a waterproof and rubber armor exterior.

Image 1 of 3 A man with dark hair and a moustache is looking through the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars with green plants in the background. (Image credit: Future) A closeup of the eye pieces of the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars. (Image credit: Future) A side shot of the SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars in front of some plants, both green and dried out. (Image credit: Future)

There's a lot to like about these binoculars, aside from the massive saving. The specs boast a 25x magnification, which means you aren't limited to just stars if you're intended use is astronomy. The massive 100mm aperture means a lot of light passes through the lenses, making objects appear bright and clear. The Bak-4 prism design means you get reliable optics and with a waterproof exterior, it's reliable in all conditions.

It does weigh more than your average pair of binoculars, but they do come with a tripod adaptor, which we recommend using them with. It is also designed with a rubber armor exterior, which means you get added comfort and grip while holding it. Included with the purchase is a carry case, a neckstrap, a lens cloth, an instruction manual and a lens cap rain cloth. It is important to apply the $30 coupon when purchasing to maximize the savings.

Key features: 25x magnification, 100mm aperture, Bak-4 prims design with a waterproof and rubber armor exterior as well as a carry case, a neck strap and a tripod adaptor.

Price history: These binoculars normally retail for between $400 and $450 so to get this as low as $379.95 is good value.

Price comparison: Adorama: $409.95 | Walmart $499.95

Reviews consensus: Our favorite of the best large astronomy binoculars. If you're looking to use binoculars for astro viewing, these should be considered. You will have a better viewing experience when you use these with a tripod.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You want to use binoculars for astro viewing.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something a little less powerful for terrestrial viewing or just for a wide-angle view of the stars.

