Celestron's PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope is 30% off for Prime Day

Looking for the perfect beginner's package for a telescope? The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ is on sale now for $132.49 for Amazon Prime Day, a 30% deep discount. You'll also get some astronomy software for free, which makes the deal even more notable.

The entry-level Newtonian telescope includes a manual equatorial mount that is designed for smooth and accurate pointing. It's also easy for a beginner to the sky to operate, as you just need to pivot the telescope where needed and tighten it with a knob.

Included in this package are other accessories you'll appreciate, including two eyepieces (20 mm and 4 mm), a 3x Barlow lens to increase your magnifying power, and a copy of the software "Starry Night."

Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ

$189.00 $132.30 at Amazon

This entry-level Newtonian reflector telescope features a powerful 127-millimeter lens and a manual German equatorial mount. It comes with a 20 mm and a 4 mm eyepiece as well as a Barlow lens that can triple the magnification of both. Get 30% off for Prime Day.View Deal

The telescope is designed for portability and to take on a range of outdoor conditions. The compact design is meant to let you take it in a car to nearby campsites or dark-sky areas, or even just to move it easily between the garage and the backyard. Everything is coated in aluminum for durability.

Celestron has a large range of products available now on Prime Day sales. Check out the definitive guide to binoculars and telescopes in this Space.com roundup, and happy observing.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.