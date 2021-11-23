Early Black Friday deal: Save 16% on these Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars for stargazing

Celestron's Cometron 7x50 binoculars make an affordable gift for the people in your life who are interested in night-sky gazing but who don't know how to start. And right now, they're 16% off at Amazon in an early Black Friday deal.

You can pick up these Cometron 7x50 binoculars from Celestron on sale for $29.49 at Amazon, down from their usual $34.95. The water-resistant pair of binoculars offer a maximum 7x magnification and comes with a woven-nylon carrying case, eyepiece covers, lens cloth, and an instruction manual.

Celestron Cometron 7x50 Beginner Astronomy Binoculars: $34.95 Celestron Cometron 7x50 Beginner Astronomy Binoculars: $34.95 $29.49 at Amazon

This binoculars from Celestron is now 16% off and a good gift idea for the astronomy newbies on your holiday list.



Celestron's Cometron 7x50 binoculars have more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon, and an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5. Customers who have reviewed the binoculars have said it is easy to hold and lightweight; these binoculars weighs 2 pounds (0.9 kg). Many are happy that the inexpensive binoculars feature the capability that they have at the product's usual price point, allowing folks to view objects like the moon, Jupiter, satellites and more without spending too much money.

The 50mm lenses allow the user to get a good scan of the night sky to orient where they are looking. People have used the binocular to locate constellations and to spot stellar bodies like the Andromeda galaxy. Some customers say that, while you can see more stars than you would otherwise be able to view with the naked eye, the stars may appear blurry in the binocular if they are at the edge of your view. But, the image is clear if the stars are closer to the center of the field of view.

One customer praised the center focus knob for being stiff, meaning it will not move when the eyepieces are pressed against the face.

Customers have said that these are good for viewing Earth's moon, whose details appear nice and sharp with the binocular. Others have shared that they've gotten good views of Venus and Jupiter's moons.

The binoculars has also gotten praise for being quick-to-use; unlike more expensive skygazing gear, you can quickly start observations without the hassle of a technical set up.

If you are an intermediate level amateur astronomer, these are probably not for you. Fortunately, Black Friday is full of telescope deals for those looking for gear with more powerful viewing capabilities. But for those on your wishlist who would appreciate an upgrade to just looking up with their bare eyes, the Celestron Cometron 7x50 Beginner Astronomy Binoculars is a good skygazing gift option.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the Best telescopes for beginners 2021: Top budget-friendly picks for viewing the planets, galaxies and more.