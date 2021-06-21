Save 30% on Celestron's AstroMaster 130EQ telescope for Prime Day

Celestron's AstroMaster 130EQ telescope is on sale this Amazon Prime Day for $195.99, down 30% from the usual price of $279.96.

This Newtonian reflector telescope is great for beginners, with sharp objects and a manual equatorial mount that allows the user to track objects as they move across the night sky.

Along with the equatorial mount, the telescope comes with an adjustable tripod, a red dot finder scope and two eyepieces.

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Newtonian Telescope

This Celestron reflector is a powerful telescope for stargazing beginners and features a 130mm objective lens, 2 eyepieces (at 20 mm and 10 mm), a travel tripod that's vital for camping trips to dark skies and the ever-useful StarPointer red dot finder scope.

Celestron's AstroMaster 130EQ also includes a free download of Starry Night, the premiere astronomy software to help you find out what to see in the night sky. A 2-year warranty rounds out the deal for added buyer security.

There are plenty of other great Celestron deals this Prime Day, you can find them all here.

