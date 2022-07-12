Save nearly $800 on this Celestron Advanced VX 700 telescope deal

Save money this Amazon Prime Day on a Celestron Advanced VX 700 Maksutov Cassegrain Telescope originally priced at $3,379.95 and now listed as $2,599.00 online at Walmart (opens in new tab). With a saving of $780.95, this isn't a deal to be missed.

The VX 700 is an excellent mid-level telescope designed for detailed and high-contrast views that will give you an unparalleled view of the cosmos. Skywatchers based in urban areas will particularly appreciate the telescopes' ability to enhance the contrast in night sky targets, helping them stand out more against pesky light pollution.

The Maksutov Cassegrain contains both a lens and a mirror and is known as a catadioptric telescope. This nimble design allows the user to capture bright, sharp images with minimal chromatic aberration (color distortions around objects in an image).

Easy to transport, the Maksutov-Cassegrain optical tube and sturdy Advanced VX equatorial mount and tripod kit can be disassembled into separate lightweight pieces, perfect for when you're on the move.

You'll be exploring the cosmos in no time with the convenient computerized Advanced VX German equatorial mount — the smallest of Celestron's German equatorial mounts. Once set up, the computerized GoTo capability automatically tracks objects across the sky, allowing you to sit back and let the mount do all the hard work for you. The mount also includes ports for hand control, an autoguider as well as two AUX ports for optional accessories. Astronomers of all levels will be able to master this telescope in just a few observing sessions.

The telescope also comes with Celestron PWI (CPWI) Telescope Control Software that includes an extensive object database so finding your next skywatching target has never been so easy (the hard part is deciding on which one to look at next!). Also included with your purchase is a free download of Celestron's Starry Night Special Edition Software. Starry Night is an incredibly handy piece of software that provides you with details about celestial objects and helps you plan your next observing session with clear and easy-to-use sky maps.

So if you're looking for a good mid-level telescope that will treat you to an exceptional view of the universe this Celestron Advanced VX 700 Maksutov Cassegrain Telescope is the one for you.

