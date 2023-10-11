Ending soon: Snap up the Canon EOS R8 while it's $340 off on the Prime Day

This Prime Day, you can snap up the Canon EOS R8 camera with a massive $340 discount. The discount means it is comfortably the lowest price we've ever seen it on Amazon and we like that a lot as the camera features in our best cameras for astrophotography guide.

Save an enormous $340 (technically $339.80) and get Amazon's lowest-ever price on the Canon EOS R8 full-frame mirrorless camera.

In our Canon EOS R8 camera review, we found it is worth of the best entry-level full-frame camera title in our guide for best cameras for astrophotography. It has a slim body and great ISO handling as well as premium-quality autofocusing. It is also the lightest Canon EOS full-frame mirrorless camera. The sensor is 24.4MP and it shoots video in 4K UHD.

This is a mighty impressive deal, but if it isn't quite what you're looking for then it could be worth checking out our round-ups of the best cameras, camera deals and best mirrorless cameras on the market.

Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera: was $1699, now $1359.20 on Amazon Save $340 on an excellent camera, one we rate as the best entry-level full-frame camera for astrophotography on the market. It has a 24.4MP full-frame sensor, can shoot video in 4K UHD, has an ISO range of 100-102,400 (expanded 50-204,800) and weighs only 414g (body only).

There's no hiding that this camera comes in at a high price. But this is one of the cheapest full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy. This is a superb price for a superb camera though and it has some impressive specs too. It shoots superb video and images but it also has an ISO range of 100-102,400 (expanded 50-204,800) and fantastic autofocus with 1,053 AF zones and automatic subject detection.

The Canon EOS R8 is one of the cheapest Canon mirrorless cameras you can buy, and it's not even cheaper this Prime Day.

Key Specs: A full-frame 24.4MP sensor, 4K UHD video capabilities, 100-102,400 (expanded 50-204,800) ISO range, weighs just 414g (body only) and 1,053 AF zones with subject detection.

Consensus: At this price point, it's an excellent option. The best entry-level full-frame camera for astrophotography on the market. Even if you're not looking for something astro-specific, it's a tremendous choice and it's now the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Buy if: You want premium quality at an affordable (by premium standards) price or you're looking to try a full-frame or mirrorless camera.

Don't buy if: Your budget stretches further and you want the best specs around or you want the very best for astrophotography.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you, we would recommend either the Canon EOS R or the Sony A7 III. The former is probably the best value for money out there as it's an older model but the technology still holds up and the latter is the best low-light mirrorless around.