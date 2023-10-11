Ending soon: Snap up the Canon EOS R8 while it's $340 off on the Prime Day

By Alexander Cox
Contributions from
Jase Parnell-Brookes
 published

The Canon EOS R8 is one of the best cameras for astrophotography on the market and this Prime Day, you can grab it with a $340 discount.

The Canon EOS R8 atop a tripod without a lens at a discount this amazon prime day
(Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

This Prime Day, you can snap up the Canon EOS R8 camera with a massive $340 discount. The discount means it is comfortably the lowest price we've ever seen it on Amazon and we like that a lot as the camera features in our best cameras for astrophotography guide. 

Save an enormous $340 (technically $339.80) and get Amazon's lowest-ever price on the Canon EOS R8 full-frame mirrorless camera

In our Canon EOS R8 camera review, we found it is worth of the best entry-level full-frame camera title in our guide for best cameras for astrophotography. It has a slim body and great ISO handling as well as premium-quality autofocusing. It is also the lightest Canon EOS full-frame mirrorless camera. The sensor is 24.4MP and it shoots video in 4K UHD. 

This is a mighty impressive deal, but if it isn't quite what you're looking for then it could be worth checking out our round-ups of the best cameras, camera deals and best mirrorless cameras on the market. 

Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera: was $1699,

Canon EOS R8 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera: was $1699, now $1359.20 on Amazon

Save $340 on an excellent camera, one we rate as the best entry-level full-frame camera for astrophotography on the market. It has a 24.4MP full-frame sensor, can shoot video in 4K UHD, has an ISO range of 100-102,400 (expanded 50-204,800) and weighs only 414g (body only).

View Deal

There's no hiding that this camera comes in at a high price. But this is one of the cheapest full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy. This is a superb price for a superb camera though and it has some impressive specs too. It shoots superb video and images but it also has an ISO range of 100-102,400 (expanded 50-204,800) and fantastic autofocus with 1,053 AF zones and automatic subject detection. 

Don't forget, if you want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2023, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.

The Canon EOS R8 atop a tripod without a lens

The Canon EOS R8 is one of the cheapest Canon mirrorless cameras you can buy, and it's not even cheaper this Prime Day. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Key Specs: A full-frame 24.4MP sensor, 4K UHD video capabilities, 100-102,400 (expanded 50-204,800) ISO range, weighs just 414g (body only) and 1,053 AF zones with subject detection. 

Consensus: At this price point, it's an excellent option. The best entry-level full-frame camera for astrophotography on the market. Even if you're not looking for something astro-specific, it's a tremendous choice and it's now the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. 

Buy if: You want premium quality at an affordable (by premium standards) price or you're looking to try a full-frame or mirrorless camera. 

Don't buy if: Your budget stretches further and you want the best specs around or you want the very best for astrophotography. 

Alternative models: If this isn't quite right for you, we would recommend either the Canon EOS R or the Sony A7 III. The former is probably the best value for money out there as it's an older model but the technology still holds up and the latter is the best low-light mirrorless around. 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox
E-commerce Staff Writer

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 


Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter

With contributions from