This Walmart Canon EOS R5 deal is better than Amazon's on Prime Day

Today is the final day of Prime Day 2024 but the Canon EOS R5 is on sale for $300 less at Walmart than on Amazon. This Canon camera sits in our guide for the best cameras as the best for low-light conditions.

Save $320 on this Canon EOS R5 bundle and get it cheaper than on Amazon when you grab it from Walmart this Prime Day.

In our Canon EOS R5 review, we found that it's a spectacular bit of kit and possibly one of Canon's best-ever. It features unbelievable autofocus and stabilization, 8k video recording and brilliant ergonomics and handling. What's more, by getting this deal, you get the camera for less than you would on Amazon (even though it's the last day of Prime Day) but by getting it on Walmart, you also get a 64GB memory card and a tripod. Its 45MP sensor makes it an ideal camera for larger prints too and is ideal for anyone looking for a camera they intend to use for a long time.

If you're looking for Prime Day deals but this isn't quite right for you, you should scroll through our round-ups of the best camera deals, telescope deals and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Canon EOS R5: was $2,899 now $2,599 at walmart.com Save $320 and get this camera for $300 less than you would on Amazon. It features a 45MP Sensor, 8K video, 100 to 51,200 (expanded 50 to 102,400) ISO range, 5-axis stabilization, premium quality autofocus and best-in-class ergonomics. This deal is a bundle so you also get a tripod and a 64GB memory card.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little) (Image credit: Jacob Little)

You get a lot of camera for your money with this deal. It's a high-quality camera as it features a 45MP sensor and has 8k video capabilities but it also features an ISO range of 100 to 51,200 (expanded 50 to 102,400) and a 5-axis stabilization coupled with a fantastic autofocus system, making it one of if not the best for low-light conditions. Normally, you wouldn't necessarily need a tripod for a mirrorless camera but this is slightly bulkier than your typical mirrorless model. This bundle also comes with a 64GB memory card, which is always useful for storage.

Amazon Prime Day (Big Deal Days) ends today and this deal is proof that just because one retailer is holding a sales event, it doesn't always mean they have the best deals. Walmart has outdone Amazon for this deal, especially as Amazon is charging more for just the camera. If you're already an experienced photographer and you're looking for your next long-term camera, this deal is worth considering.

Key features: 45MP sensor, 8K video, 100 to 51,200 (expanded 50 to 102,400) ISO range, 5-axis stabilization, fantastic autofocus, tripod and 64GB memory card included.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Product launched: July 2020

Price history: When this product launched, it retailed for just under $4000. Of course, we've seen it for a lot less since then but it can still set you back upwards of $3000. This deal gives you a bundle at a lower price than Amazon is charging for just the camera.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2899 | Walmart: $2599 | Best Buy: $2899

Reviews consensus: This is one of Canon's top cameras. It's stood the test of time so far and it's the best for low-light conditions. This is a camera designed for those with photography experience and looking to buy a camera they'll use for years to come.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras

✅ Buy it if: You're a photographer with previous experience and you're looking for your next model to last you in years to come. Also, if you like photography in low-light conditions as this is where the Canon EOS R5 excels.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't have much previous experience as there are much cheaper models that offer more suitable specs available.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.