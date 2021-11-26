Black Friday binoculars deals: Save big on these National Geographic binoculars from Kohl's

Black Friday is in full swing and so are the Black Friday binoculars deals, like these two National Geographic binoculars from Kohl's.

These two Black Friday binoculars deals are perfect for anyone starting out with binoculars or someone who isn't looking for anything too powerful. You can save almost $50 on the 10x32 pair or if you like the looks of the 8x21 pair, you can save almost $40.

While we think these are two good offers, you can always check out our best binoculars or our best Black Friday binoculars guides for more options. We're seeing quite a few Black Friday binoculars deals so if you're interested in a particular brand, we've got the very best Nikon , Bushnell , Vortex and Zeiss Black Friday deals covered as well.

$84 National Geographic 10x32 Foldable Roof-Prism Binoculars $84 now $35.70 from Kohl's. Save nearly $50 on these National Geographic binoculars from Kohl's. These particular binoculars would be a really cool gift for any budding scientist or adventurer as they're durable, lightweight and offer 4x magnification.

$65 National Geographic 8x21 Foldable Roof-Prism Binoculars $65 now $27.62 from Kohl's. Save nearly $40 on these National Geographic binoculars from Kohl's. These particular binoculars are perfect for any budding or novice wildlife watcher as they're lightweight, portable and come with 8x magnification.

The 10x32 binoculars would make a great holiday gift for any budding adventurer or child interested in hiking, bird-watching or just playing around with binoculars. They're designed to encourage exploration and are rubber-coated so they're protected against minor drops and knocks. Saving nearly $50 on this lightweight, durable, 4x magnification and a 30mm aperture to generate bright images makes this a great value binocular.

The 8x21 binoculars are also great value and not just because you save almost $40 on them. Lightweight and comfortable, these binoculars offer you a 413 foot field-of-view at 1000 yards and are perfect for a beginner wanting to get into wildlife watching. You also get a case, strap and cleaning cloth with your purchase.

There is an industry-wide shortage in optics, but despite this there are some cracking Black Friday binoculars deals going around. Nevertheless, our advice when it comes to all things optics is if you see a great Black Friday deal, act quickly to make sure you snap it up.