Best stargazing tents: keep warm and dry when skywatching

Most tents offer a mesh that you can see through, however, some are more cleverly designed than others. Our round-up picks out the best stargazing tents to keep you warm and dry are based on weight, design and privacy. Whether you're looking for something to pop up in a jiffy or require something a little more substantial to withstand stronger winds at the top of a mountain.

Of course, while waterproofness is important, most skywatching takes place under (ideally) clear skies, so stargazers are more likely to be camping under clear skies than cloudy, rainy ones. However, as any amateur astronomer knows, unforeseen showers and the occasional downpour can creep over at a moment's notice so depending on your particular viewing locations you may need to grab a tent that is more, or less, waterproof.

Size and weight make a big difference to those traveling long distance, especially if hiking on foot. This is particularly important for the astrophotographer who also needs to carry camera equipment, or astronomers who are packing weighty telescopes, mounts or a binocular with a tripod.

The MSR Hubba Hubba NX tent is our favorite design for warmth, comfort and practicality. (Image credit: MSR)

The MSR Hubba Hubba NX tent is a freestanding tent that’s easy to put up. It can hold two people so it’s a good option if you’re traveling alone or with a friend. The symmetrical geometry of this tent maximizes the space as there’s no central peak but an even shape all around. It’s got a waterproofed rainfly cover with the added benefit of StayDry doors, for any unpredicted heavy downpours. The rainfly cover can be rolled up, either partly or entirely, to uncover the stargazer window.

The stargazer window is the highlight of this tent. Its location near the top of the tent makes for a great view of the stars. The mesh of the window is light in color leaving you with unobstructed views of the night sky. What we love about this tent is that you can stargaze while lying down. As there is a designated stargazing window, there is an element of privacy to this tent, allowing you to stay warm and dry.

You can use this tent across three seasons; using the rainfly and footprint will reduce the weight or you can use the mesh and footprint in warm summer conditions. A combination of all three materials can protect against harsher weather if you’re unexpectedly caught out in it. It collapses down into a compact stuff sack so is super easy to carry.

The Kelty Dirt Motel offers vertical walls, optimizing space and stargazing capacity (Image credit: Kelty)

Kelty Dirt Motel Lightweight Backpacking and Camping Tent A spacious tent with a clever design, optimizing space and views of the sky Specifications Sleeps: 2 or 3 person option available Pitch type: Freestanding Waterproofing: Seams are tape sealed for weather protection Weight: 2.47kg Material: Nylon Dimensions: Floor area of 3.67 square meters, interior height of 1.09 meters Today's Best Deals $229.99 (opens in new tab) View Deal at The Clymb (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 360 degree views + Different size options available + Spacious design Reasons to avoid - Dark mesh obstructs view - Lacks privacy

The Kelty Dirt Motel is a wonderful tent if you’re looking to go stargazing with a couple of friends. This tent comes in a two or three person option with the three person option coming in at a good size if you do want some extra company on your night jaunt.

With a water-resistant rainfly, the Kelty Dirt Motel is great for autumn, spring and summer. The rainfly can be rolled back to reveal the meshed area. Arguably, the stargazing ‘window’ on the Kelty Dirt Motel is much bigger in size than the window of MSR Hubba Hubba NX. However, the material is a darker mesh providing a more obscured view of the night sky. However, we like that if the rainfly is rolled partially back, a good portion of the side and top of the tent are completely open for you to view the stars all around you. If the rainfly is completely removed, you can get 360 degree views which is amazing. This is partly due to the clever design as it has vertical walls and no central peak, which provide more overall space and less obstructions for stargazing.

As well as the rainfly being waterproofed, the seams are tape sealed to ensure protection from unexpected bad weather. It also folds into an easy to carry stuff sack.

The Kelty Late Start comes as a 4-person tent, meaning you can stargaze with your friends (Image credit: Kelty)

Kelty Late Start Backpacking Tent The best option if you’re stargazing with friends Specifications Sleeps: 1, 2 or 4 person options available Pitch type: Freestanding Waterproofing: Waterproofed and seams are sealed Weight: 3.35kg Material: Nylon Dimensions: Floor area of 5.17 square meters, interior height of 1.4 meters Today's Best Deals $139.95 (opens in new tab) View Deal at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Spacious design + 360 degree views + Large sides allowing for more views + Stargaze from bed Reasons to avoid - Very dark mesh obstructs view - Rainfly can’t be partially rolled back - No privacy - Cold without the rainfly

The perfect tent for those who like to go adventuring alone (Image credit: Alps Mountaineering)

The ALPS Mountaineering Lynx tent is a superb option if you’re stargazing alone. While being quite snug, it offers a great view of the stars all while you stay snuggled in your sleeping bag. With the rainfly removed, you are able to gaze out one side of the tent and through the top. The other sides are not made of see-through mesh which allows you to have some privacy. Although, as the mesh is only on one side, you may need to consider your positioning to ensure the best view of the stars. The mesh is not as dark as the Kelty Late Start, allowing for a clearer view of the wonders of the night sky.

Being the first evergreen tent we’ve mentioned, it’s perfect for those who are keen to get out and about all year to capture the beautiful display above them. We love the sleekness of the design.

The Moon Lence tent is our pick for privacy and internal space (Image credit: Moon Lence)

Moon Lence Camping Tent The best budget tent for wonderful views and lots of privacy Specifications Sleeps: 2 person Pitch type: Freestanding Waterproofing: Water and UV resistant, windproof Weight: 2.35kg Material: Polyester Dimensions: Floor area of 3.6 square meters, interior height of 1.2 meters Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great size + Rectangle base shape + Base border allows privacy + Stargaze from bed + 360 degree views + Easy to carry Reasons to avoid - Domed shape doesn’t optimize internal space - Only one size available

Now this is a surprising find for us. The Moon Lence ticks a lot more boxes than the previous portable tents and comes in cheaper. This one is a fantastic size for two people and its rectangular base shape allows it to feel very spacious, maximizing the room available. Not only this but the design means there are no poles obstructing your views, as the poles sleekly cross over the top of the tent.

The mesh of the tent is see-through allowing for good visibility of the stars. We really like that the bottom part of the tent adds a layer of privacy that some of the larger tents don’t offer. You can peel the protective rainfly back at the large door for a good view of the stars or alternatively, remove the rainfly completely. This opens up the tent offering 360 degree views.

Furthermore, the lower part of the tent allows you to maintain some privacy as you lay in bed, gazing at the night sky. Unlike the Kelty Late Start tent, the Moon Lence has a thick border, covering you when you are lying down. This adds an element of intimacy to the evening with whoever you choose to stargaze with. We think this is a really nice touch. The Moon Lence is very portable and can be stored in a carry bag.

The Alvantor Bubble Gazebo is for those who like to stargaze, glamping style (Image credit: Alvantor)

Alvantor Bubble Tent Pop Up Gazebo The best luxury stargazing tent for socialites Specifications Sleeps: 4-6 person Pitch type: Freestanding Waterproofing: Water-resistant Weight: 8.48kg Material: PVC Dimensions: Floor area of 9.30 square meters, interior height of 2.13 meters Today's Best Deals $399.99 (opens in new tab) View Deal at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Luxury version + 360 degree clear views + Very spacious + Great for hosting Reasons to avoid - Heavy to transport - No privacy - Potentially warm and stuffy

We know this isn’t exactly what you had in mind when you saw this article but we couldn’t resist putting in a luxury version. We love this gazebo which offers 360 degree clear views, if the weather is a little chiller than expected.

You can stand up in it with no trouble, even if you’re over six foot tall. It’s large enough to host friends and to place furniture in so you can get really comfortable while watching a meteor shower or pointing out constellations to each other. There are also convenient hooks for coats, bags or other items. It boasts two large entrance doors that can be rolled up. Unlike the camping tents, this one is made from PVC so ventilation may be needed while sharing the space with others, to avoid it turning into a steam room.

Amazingly, this gazebo is freestanding and easy to assemble. It also compacts down into a carry bag but is obviously not the easiest option for portability. This design is meant more for it being a fixed item in your garden. However, it’s not impossible to take it to a friend’s house if they are hosting.

Although we don’t tend to stargaze in adverse weather conditions, this gazebo is not intended to withstand such weather. However, it can be a lovely addition to your garden, on a Spring evening when the nights are still a little cold, to allow you and your family or friends to enjoy the outdoors.