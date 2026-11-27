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(Main) An illustration of a red giant star swallowing a stellar companion (Inset) the event AT2025abao as seen by the ZTF and WINTER instruments

Astronomers witnessed the spectacular cosmic indigestion that resulted from a red giant star that devoured a stellar Bao bun in the form of its smaller companion star.

That isn't a random comparison. The cannibal star, which is 350 times bigger than the sun, is nicknamed "Big Bao," while its unfortunate companion had the nickname "Little Bao." The cute cosmic monikers come from the fact that this destructive merger event has been designated AT2025abao.

A Bao bun might be a little snack for a human, but this red giant star made a real meal out of Little Bao. This cannibalistic event was tracked by a wide array of ground- and space-based telescopes, including NASA space missions NEOWISE, SPHEREx, and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), as well as the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii. The conclusion of the event AT2025abao was marked by a massive eruption witnessed in Oct. 2025 by two instruments at Caltech's Palomar Observatory: the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) and the Wide-field INfrared Transient ExploreR (WINTER).

"The excitement was real," team member Viraj Karambelkar of Columbia University said in a statement sent to Space.com via email. "We couldn't quite believe our luck. With detailed observations for several years before the merger, for the first time, we now have an unprecedented glimpse of the conditions that lead to such cosmic events."

Reconstructing a violent cosmic collision

The story of AT2025abao began when astronomers detected a bright flash in the nearby Andromeda galaxy , a region where scientists hadn't expected to see a cosmic explosion.

Responding to this unexpected flash, Karambelkar and colleagues set about investigating its cause with a plethora of telescopes. This led to them seeing a slow and continuous brightening over the course of two years,

They determined the cause of the flash was a rare stellar merger, the luminous red nova now designated AT2025abao. They linked this to a star called WNTR23bzdiq / WTP19aalzlk that had been observed steadily brightening since 2019 after being stable for the preceding 30 years.



Thus, the team determined that at the heart of the event is a red giant, a star that puffs out to hundreds of times its original size after it runs out of hydrogen in its core. The team theorizes that Big Bao, with a mass seven times greater than the sun, expanded so rapidly and violently that it swallowed its smaller companion star. The unfortunate star, Little Bao, then spiraled into Big Bao's core in fewer than 10 orbits.

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"A couple of years back, we discovered a star that was gradually brightening. We took a closer look to discover a red giant, or a star that has started to expand toward the end of its life, just like our sun will one day," Karambelkar said. "Steady brightening was unusual, but even if something was stirring, no one expected to see an explosion in their lifetime, as these stars remain relatively stable for thousands of years."

The red nova designated AT 2025abao and its location in the Andromeda galaxy (Image credit: Palomar Observatory/ZTF/WINTER, Viraj Karambelkar)

An important clue to how this cataclysmic and cannibalistic event proceeded was provided by SPHEREx in July 2025, which found that before the eruption, Big Bao was fading in optical light but brightening in infrared. This indicated that Big Bao was cooling down and spewing out dense clouds of gas and dust that were enveloping the red giant star.

When Little Bao crashed into the core of Big Bao, it caused stellar material to be ejected at speeds of around 1.8 million miles per hour. This matter crashed into the envelope of gas and dust previously spewed by Big Bao, and this caused the flash of light seen on Oct. 17, 2025.

The four main stages in the evolution of AT2025abao. The red giant swells out, enveloping its smaller companion star, which is then dragged into its core, ejecting material that caused a flash of light seen on Oct. 17, 2025. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Leah Hustak (STScI))

One of the final pieces of this story was provided by the JWST on Dec. 24, 2025. The powerful space telescope measured the total mass of dust and gas around Big Bao prior to the eruption since two months earlier.

This helped determine that Little Bao had a mass of around 70% of the sun's mass.

"It was kind of symbolic how the year was coming to an end as we managed to bring together the puzzle pieces from the story of Big and Little Bao," Karambelkar said. "But in my mind, this felt like a closure of just one chapter in a story that is just starting.



We learned so much about AT2025abao, but we also learned much about conducting coordinated, multi-facility, multi-team astronomical discoveries."