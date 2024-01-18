If you're looking for a lightweight power bank to keep your devices topped up on the move, this is one of the lightest models we've tested. It fits comfortably in your palm alongside your phone which is handy.

Acefast was founded relatively recently in 2020, with headquarters in Shenzhen. The company focuses on the development, design and sales of small electronics such as chargers, headphones, cables and audio equipment.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS Capacity: 10,000 mAh

Output ports: Two

Charging time: Two hours

IP rating: None

Weight: 0.5 lb/ 220g

Dimensions: 130 x 66 x 18mm

The Acefast Fast Charge Power Bank M1 is a pocketable and stylish power bank with a 10000mAh capacity and 30W fast charging output. It features a unique transparent design that allows you to see the internal components of the device and a digital LED display that shows the remaining battery life percentage.

We've reviewed multiple power banks for our best power banks guide so far, so even if this model isn't for you, we're sure there will be one on the list that fits your search criteria. At the time of writing, the Acefast Powerbank M1 is only available in the UK but it should be available in the US imminently, so we'll be sure to update this page once it is.

Acefast Fast Charge Power Bank M1 review

Acefast Fast Charge Power Bank M1: Design

The packaging is flashy, with the color matching the device inside. (Image credit: Future)

Palm-sized

Unique transparent window

A range of color options

You can pick up the Acefast M1 in one of four colors, each featuring a unique transparent 'window' into the device inside. The packaging is flashy and certainly has shelf appeal.

It's lighter and smaller than a regular smartphone, and we found we could hold both the power bank and our smartphone comfortably in one hand. Something that's not possible with the likes of the much more sizable Zendure SuperTank Pro. We found this especially useful when charging up on a walk while navigating with Google Maps. We could also charge our phone in a jacket pocket without noticing any difference in the weight we were carrying.

It's made from fire-resistant polycarbonate that gives it a smooth, shiny finish, and the corners are rounded. If power banks could look 'friendly' — this is how we'd describe it. Though it's made from tough material, we wouldn't want to drop it on anything sharp, like gravel, as we think it would scratch fairly easily, but this isn't something we've tested.

Acefast Fast Charge Power Bank M1: Performance

The LED indicator shows you how much capacity is left, and a small green indicator light shows when it is being charged. (Image credit: Future)

Just under two hours to charge

30W input/output

The power bank arrived with a 46% charge. We drained it completely before charging it back up with an AC charger (not supplied, which is fairly typical of new electronic products). It took just under two hours to charge from 0% to 100%, there is a small green indicator light on the display that shows you when the device itself is charging, and the numbers blink to show progress.

We drained our Google Pixel 7 Pro phone completely to see how well the Acefast M1 performed. The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery, whereas the Acefast has a 1000 mAh capacity, so in theory, we should be able to charge our phone from flat twice. After one full charge of our test phone, there was 36% juice left in the power bank, so we wouldn't quite get another full charge out of it. Remember though, it's unlikely you'll be charging your phone from flat each time, you are more likely to use this power bank to 'keep you topped up' while out and about.

Acefast Fast Charge Power Bank M1: Functionality

The device is small and light enough to carry in the same hand as you're carrying your phone, making it a good 'on-the-go' solution. (Image credit: Future)

12-month warranty

USB-A and USB-C port

LED numerical percentage indicator

The Acefast power bank features 30W fast charging and is compatible with PD, QC and Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging. There is one USB-C output and one USB-A output, and you can use both at once.

It doesn't offer much more functionality than charging up your devices. There's no flashlight, handwarmer, exact input and output measurements, but it does what it needs to.

The device features various 'protection' to ensure your devices are safe; these range from over-voltage protection, over-charge protection, temperature control technology and more. We tested the power bank with various devices including phones, earbuds, smart watches, headlamps and so on, and didn't encounter any problems.

Should you come across a problem with the device, you have a 12-month warranty, and from our experience, Acefast are easy to communicate with and very happy to assist.

Like most power banks, the Acefast M1 isn't waterproof; for that, you'd need something like the Otterbox Fast Charge Power Pack that is featured in our best powerbanks guide.

Should you buy the Acefast Fast Charge Power Bank M1?

We think the primary use for this power bank is to keep your phone or devices like earbuds topped up for a couple of days. We like that you can hold it in your palm next to your phone comfortably and it doesn't feel like you're holding anything extra at all.

It is also available as a 20000mAh (Acefast M2), which would be more appropriate for longer stints away from home. There isn't a reason we wouldn't recommend it for this type of use, as long as you can find it at a reasonable price, we'd expect to pay around $40.

