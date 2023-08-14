This is a no-frills power bank. It does everything you need from a portable power bank — charges your devices quickly, multiple times and is carry-on compliant. It's not the smallest or the lightest power bank, but it is high-quality and high-capacity.

We recently reviewed China-based UGreen's Power Roam Power Station and thought it was very impressive — it has quickly become our 'go-to' power station for trips away from home.

With over 850k Facebook followers, 740k on TikTok, and over 50k on Instagram, it's clear UGreen has quite the fanbase, and we can happily say we're part of it. Because of how impressed we were with the power station and our friendly and helpful interactions with their customer service team, we wanted to put the Ugreen 25000mAh Power Bank to the test too, for times when we don't need quite so much juice.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS Capacity: 25000mAh

Output ports: 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A

Charging time: 1.5 hours

IP rating: None

Weight: 18.1 oz advertised (20 oz when reviewed)

Dimensions: 6.3 x 3.18 x 1.05 inches

The sophisticated-looking 25000mAh 145W power bank promises fast charging, trickle charging 145W output, two-way charging, an accurate digital display and more. All things that lend themselves well for any time you're out on the road and need to top up your electronics or if you're looking for a one-stop charging solution for your home.

Ugreen 25000mAh power bank review

Ugreen 25000mAh power bank: Design

The packaging is simple and professional-looking, much like the device itself. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Fuss-free design

One-button operation

Digital power indicator

The Ugreen 25000mAh Power Bank is a simple 'no-frills' power bank. It doesn't look particularly striking; there are no particularly unique features to shout about, but it's an inoffensive black and grey design and looks smart and sophisticated.

The product specs state that the power bank weighs 18.1 oz, but it was just over 20 oz when we weighed it. This is on the heavy end of the scale for power banks, even ones with a capacity of around 25000mAh. Something to consider and avoid if you're looking for something that won't add too much weight to your trail or kit bag, but not a dealbreaker if you're keeping in your car, tent or camper.

ADDITIONAL KIT Soft protective case

USB-C to USB-C cable

Instruction booklet

There is just one button to activate the small digital display that shows, in numbers, how much charge the power bank has left. This display stays on when you're charging up your devices, so you can keep watch without lifting a finger. We prefer seeing an actual number rather than just a four-light indicator. When a four-light indicator blinks down to the last light, it could mean it has 25% power left, but it could mean 1%; we like that the ambiguity is removed. When there is less than 1% charge left, the LED screen blinks to alert you that it's about to turn off.

The Ugreen power bank has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port for your legacy devices. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The packaging, like the device itself, is fuss free — it is a simple green and white box that displays the pertinent details of the power bank. It looks professional rather than fancy.

Ugreen 25000mAh power bank: Performance

The power outputs of each port changes depending on how many are in use. (Image credit: Zendure)

Incredibly fast to charge

Capable of nine phone charges

Real-time information is accurate

To check the charging time, we drained the power bank entirely and recorded how long it took to charge back up to 100%. We plugged it in at 17:30, and almost to the minute, 19:00 it was full, impressive. Of course, various factors such as the charging cable, the power source and the charger used will influence the time it takes to charge any power bank.

For the next test, we let our 15-inch Samsung Galaxy Book i3 (69.7Wh battery with 65W USB-C fast charging) drain to 0% and used the full Ugreen power bank to charge it back to 100%. We were still using the laptop fairly heavily for work, including resizing photos, researching the best travel tripods with (too) many tabs open, streaming Spotify and more. One complete charge from empty took one and a half hours and used up the entire power bank. Had we turned the laptop off to charge (or completed less work!), it's very likely there would have been some charge left over.

The Ugreen 25000mAh Power Bank charged our OnePlus 5T phone from 0% to 100% in less than an hour and only used 10% of its own charge, indicating we could charge our phone from 'dead' to full nine times before it needed plugging in itself!

Regarding the output levels, a total output of 145W is possible when you use the 100W USB-C and the other USB-C port simultaneously. If you use all three ports (both USB-Cs and USB-A) at once, the maximum output is 115W, so your devices will charge slower.

Ugreen 25000mAh power bank: Functionality

The LED display accurately shows you the percentage of charge the power bank has left. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

USB-C and USB-A ports

High Capacity

Two-way charging

The 25000 capacity of this power bank is under the maximum limit of what you are allowed to carry as hand luggage on a flight, so you won't have any problems passing security. It offers great device protection thanks to its built-in surge protector and short circuit protection.

Two-way charging means it can both charge and give charge at once, so you can use it as a charging hub for multiple devices. When a device is plugged in, the power transfer starts immediately — there are no buttons to press, which is great if you're wearing gloves or have cold fingers. It also supports trickle charging to provide safe charging to low-power devices such as Bluetooth earphones and Smart Watches.

One thing we would have liked to have seen on this power bank would be the inclusion of wireless charging, the power bank is physically large and flat enough to lie a phone on top, and there are other Ugreen (smaller capacity) models that do have this feature.

In the box is a USB-C to USB-C cable and a soft carry case. The case will protect the plastic coating from getting surface scratches but wouldn't add much protection if you were to drop it. It's a little on the snug side too; we ended up not using it and just carrying the power bank around 'naked.'

Should you buy the Ugreen 25000mAh power bank?

It's a high-capacity, carry-on compliant power bank with pass-through charging — it does what it needs to and looks the part. It sits in a price bracket typical of power banks of a similar capacity. We've found it most helpful for keeping in the car to charge multiple devices up when we're on the move.

