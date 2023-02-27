The rugged and reliable SuperTank Pro can power up to four devices simultaneously. That, combined with its massive 26,800 mAh capacity makes it perfect for power-hungry astronomers.

There are several excellent elements of the Zendure SuperTank Pro power bank that we love, and that's why it features on our best power banks list. We genuinely think it would be a perfect addition to any skywatchers kit bag — keep your telescopes, headlamps, star trackers, camera phones and even laptops charged away from home.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS Capacity: 26,800 mAh

Output ports: 4 x USB Type C

Charging time: One hour

IP rating: None

Weight: 567g

Dimensions: 6.9 x 4.3 x 3.3-inches

It is also good to have at home as a one-stop charging station or a good backup in case of a power outage. After all, this thing can charge four devices simultaneously, with a total output of 138W. It also has a 'pass through' feature which means you can charge the SuperTank Pro whilst it simultaneously charges your other devices.

Zendure SuperTank Pro power bank review

Zendure SuperTank Pro: Design

The SuperTank Pro packaging and device looks and feels premium (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Aluminum casing

Packaging feels luxurious

Appearance can be likened to a hard luggage case

If you're considering buying this for someone as a gift, you might like to know that the Zendure SuperTank Pro packaging is attractive and would be lovely to give or receive. It looks stylish and feels premium. The hard-sided protection case is also exceptionally well made and mimics the device's build quality, not that the tough anodized aluminum shell needs much protection.

On receiving the Zendure SuperTank pro and removing the postal courier packaging, we were wowed by the professional-looking finish of the external packaging. Every little detail has been thought about. It is stylish and informative. When we slid the cover off, the device lying inside is thoughtfully packaged and gave the feeling of being a premium, top-quality product.

ADDITIONAL KIT Hard protective case

USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-A adaptor

Stickers

Instruction booklet

Its aluminum shell denotes its tough and rugged demeanor, while still remaining elegant. There has been no expense spared in making this look and feel like a well-built, excellent-quality product. The design can be likened to a hard luggage case, which denotes the idea of being a handy travel companion. We would have liked some little rubber feet or strips to stop the power bank from sliding around on flat surfaces, especially when inside a vehicle that's in motion.

Like most power banks, there isn't any waterproofing so be careful not to leave it in the rain or dew. Despite this, Zendure claims the SuperTank Pro can be operated in temperatures 0 degrees C to 35 degrees C. We pushed it a little further and charged our mobile phone at -4 degrees C without problems.

Included in the hard shell case, where the SuperTank pro sits, is a USB-A adaptor, something which is still incredibly useful, but ignored by some brands. There is also a USB-C to USB-C cable, a little booklet giving warranty information, a small user manual and a range of stickers to stick on your kit bag or camper window. All the extra 'bits' also fit inside the case behind a netting, again, much like you'd find in a suitcase, to ensure you don't lose anything.

The Zendure SuperTank Pro ships with a hard pouch, USB-C power cable, USB-A adaptor, instruction/warranty booklet and some stickers. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

This power bank is, as the name suggests, tank-like. Its size and weight (567g) make it feel like you are carrying a small brick around with you. It's not a power bank for carrying on a long trek in your backpack, but something to keep in your car, with your other astro kit, in your motor home or in your house as a central power station for charging multiple devices at once.

Zendure SuperTank Pro: Performance

While the Zendure SuperTank Pro 100W can be held in the hand, you certainly can't wrap your fingers around it and it is still pretty heavy for a power bank. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Incredibly fast to charge

Full capacity in one hour

Real-time information is accurate

When we received the Supertank Pro, it arrived with 41% charge. We were really impressed with how quickly it charges — on paper, it charges from 0% to 100% in less than two hours using the 100W USB-C Power Delivery Input, but when we plugged it in, within just over half an hour, we had 100% charge — excellent, and better than the stats suggest.

The OLED screen has an accurate display, indicating exactly how much time remains to reach 100% charge. It also tells you exactly how much power is entering (or leaving) the device. To date, this is the fastest charging device we have reviewed.

To test the 100W output, we plugged into our Samsung Galaxy Book laptop which had 25% battery remaining. Within one hour of heavy laptop use, it had still gained 40% charge, while leaving 50% charge in the power bank.

Zendure SuperTank Pro: Functionality

A USB-A adapter is included to ensure you can still charge your legacy devices. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Charge four devices at the same time

Supported by firmware upgrades

Know exactly how much power you have left

The Zendure SuperTank Pro has a massive 26,800 mAh capacity, just under the maximum limit of what you are allowed to carry as hand luggage on a flight. Handy if you're traveling by air to a dark sky area.

The OLED screen gives real-time power transfer information for each of the four ports. When power banks only have an LED indicator (e.g., four light-up bars) to show the remaining power, it is a bit of a guessing game whether you have 25% charge or 2% charge remaining. This ambiguity is completely removed thanks to the screen, so you'll never be left in the dark. Being able to see the power transfer into the SuperTank Pro and into your devices also gives you an indication of the efficiency of your charging cables.

You might be concerned that the Zendure SuperTank Pro only has USB-C outputs, but luckily, Zendure thought ahead and included a small adaptor so your USB-A cables can still be used to charge your legacy devices.

Finally, this thing is future-proof in the form of firmware upgrades — yes, firmware upgrades for a power bank! Upgrading the firmware on the Zendure Power Bank is a relatively straightforward process and should take just a few minutes to complete. All you need to do is connect the power bank to your computer via a USB cable and then download and install the latest firmware from the official Zendure website.

Should you buy the Zendure SuperTank Pro?

We wouldn't hesitate to recommend the Zendure SuperTank Pro as part of your astronomy or photography kit bag, or for keeping in your car or camper as a reliable source of extra power if you find you need some juice in your devices. For overnighting at a festival or going off the grid for a couple of nights it should keep your devices topped up (obviously depending on how much you have to charge). It isn't cheap, but you're paying for excellent build quality, the biggest capacity allowed in your hand luggage and peace of mind knowing exactly where you stand in terms of how much power you have left.

The only time we would advise against this product is if you plan on using a power bank for trekking or a multi-day hike where you will be carrying it for a long time. At over half a kilo, that's a noticeable amount of weight added to your rucksack and it isn't waterproof.

