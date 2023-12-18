Best external hard drives 2023: Top HDD and SSD models
We've selected the best external hard drives and solid state drives on the market so you can back up your astrophotography and videos on reliable, durable external storage.
1. The list in brief ↴
2. Best overall
3. Best for minimalists
4. Best for heaps of media
5. Best for mounting
6. Best lightweight option
7. Best desktop hard drive
8. Best for use in the field
9. Best shockproof hard drive
10. Best tiny SSD
11. Best no-frills hard drive
12. What to look for
13. How we test
The best external hard drives are vital for the backing up and secure storage of all kinds of digital files for space-loving fans, including astrophotography, astro video, and other data.
All photographers, videographers, content creators and creatives know how important it is to back up your data. Anything could happen — malware attacks, hardware failures, thefts, etc.
As cloud storage has quickly become more accessible, affordable and reliable, many people are switching from physical to online backups. That said, there is still a huge demand for portable data storage and backup for those who deal with large amounts of data, like astronomers and skywatchers imaging the night sky.
There's a whole range of external, portable hard drives to choose from. We've selected the best available and compiled this handy guide so you don't have to do the legwork yourself.
We've featured larger desktop hard drives, portable drives that can fit onto a keyring, and secure models that are either almost indestructible or offer password protection and encryption.
As well as hard drives, we have guides for a plethora of products, from the best cameras, best telescopes and best binoculars to headlamps and power banks.
The quick list
Tantse Walter is a photographer and adventurer that's spent seven years facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning trips. Whether that be for astrophotography location scouting, or just for the love of exploration. Tantse enjoys taking creative, bright and bold photos of people, places, animals and the night sky.
Best external hard drives we recommend in 2023
Best overall
The perfect choice for users looking for a small, high-performance SSD. It has an IP55 water and dust rating, a shock-absorbing rugged exterior and crucially has fast read and write speeds. What's not to like?
Best for minimalists
Tiny, light and robust. The Seagate One Touch is a professional-looking, but still durable device. It's compatible with Windows and Mac and scheduled backups are easy to configure.
Best for heaps of media
Despite the name, the FireCuda Gaming Hub is an excellent storage solution for those with huge media libraries, whether that be games, photos or videos.
Best for mounting
The San Disk Professional G-Drive has anchor points for attaching to a DIT cart/mounting plate. It's a conventional HDD that's a great choice for creative professionals who need a high-performance, durable hard drive.
Best lightweight option
A credit-card sized (length and width) ultra-light and portable SSD offering high protection security for your media files.
Best desktop hard drive
Best for expanding your desktop storage at home rather than taking it out and about. You can password-protect it, and it comes with Western Digital utilities such as backup scheduling and data encryption.
Best for in the field
Easily recognizable in their orange silicone 'suits' the LaCie Rugged range of hard drives and SSDs all have an IP67 rating — they are built to be taken out into the field.
Best shockproof
Capable of lightning-fast transfers, this palm-sized device is shockproof to military testing standards. It features a one-touch auto-backup button and the included software offers encryption and disk-locking.
Best tiny SSD
A tiny SSD that you could even turn into a key ring if you wish, It has an IP55 ingress rating for protection against water and dust and it has drop protection up to 7.5 feet for added peace of mind.
Best no-frills
A quality HDD from a respected brand. It's affordable with plug-and-play functionality and is fast enough for everything you'd need it for. It's fuss-free and easily portable.
Best overall
SanDisk Extreme
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want something pocketable: This thing is tiny, it is almost small enough to use on a key ring.
❌ We can't think of a reason to not buy this SSD: We've been using this ourselves for as long as we can remember and they have never let us down.
🔎 SanDisk Extreme is one of the best portable SSDs on the market, and it looks the part too.
The SanDisk Extreme is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a small, high-performance portable SSD with a rugged exterior, capable of absorbing shocks and vibrations and one that's protected with an IP55 water and dust rating. No need to worry if you're caught in inclement weather and it would be perfectly happy being used 'out in the field.' It's smaller than most smartphones and therefore small enough to slip in your back pocket. You can attach a lanyard to it too.
Crucially, it has fast write speeds and is reliable, making it the perfect companion for demanding applications such as editing high-resolution photos or 4K footage. The speed will enhance your workflow as there will be little lag when editing or transferring data.
It's available in four capacities; 500GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB, and in three colors; Black, Sky Blue and Monterey. It's backed by a three-year warranty too. What more could you ask for?
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Rugged, tiny
|Functionality
|IP55 rated, fast read and write speeds
|Performance
|We can't fault it
Best for minimalists
Seagate One Touch
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want scheduled backups: The Seagate Toolkit software can provide on-demand and scheduled backup options
❌ It's likely to get wet: There is no waterproof rating unlike many models on this list.
🔎 Seagate One Touch is a practical portable hard-drive, with fast write speeds that is ready to go straight out of the box.
The Seagate One Touch is a minimalist's ideal design, it's tiny and light, but it is still robust, shockproof storage that you can throw in your bag and not be too precious about, though it doesn't have a waterproof rating like some models.
The Seagate Toolkit software helps make on-demand and scheduled backups a breeze, and it is compatible with both Windows and Mac.
Included in the purchase of the Seagate One Touch is a 6-month Dropbox Backup plan, which lets you back up the external hard drive onto Dropbox for added protection. You also get a six-month subscription to Mylio Photos+. A USB-C and USB-C to A cable are also provided.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Minimalist, professional
|Functionality
|Robust and durable, not waterproof
|Performance
|Fast transfer times, automated backups
Best for heaps of media
Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You have a mega library of media: The huge capacity of this hard drive means you won't have to sacrifice any of your photos, videos or games.
❌ You want something that doesn't needs external power: If you're looking for something to keep plugged into your laptop while you're on the move, this isn't for you.
🔎 Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub: Despite the name, this is a hard-drive for anyone who has copious amounts of data. Whether that be photos, movies or games.
The FireCuda is a simplistic desktop hard drive built with gamers in mind, featuring customizable RGB LED lighting to complement unique gaming or workstation setups. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally too, with four little rubber feet, in any orientation to protect your surfaces.
The high spin speed means you can load games quickly, but also, for creatives such as photographers and video editors, it makes transferring and working on large files fast and more efficient, speeding up workflow.
Although the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub is fast for a spinning external hard drive, it doesn't compete with most external SSDs, but the huge capacity makes up for that sacrifice.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Desktop style, mains powered
|Functionality
|Huge capacity for heaps of media
|Performance
|Fast, but not as fast as an external SSD
Best for mounting
SanDisk Professional G-Drive
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
✅ You want mounting options: There are two anchor points on each side to attach to a DIT cart or mounting plate to customize your workstation.
❌ You want something that doesn't need external power: This needs to be plugged into power as well as your computer.
🔎 SanDisk Professional G-Drive: An excellent storage solution for creative professionals who need a high-performance, durable hard-drive.
The SanDisk Professional G-Drive is a fantastic option for creative professionals who handle large media files such as movies, RAW and edited photos to expand the storage capacity of your existing laptop or desktop.
The SanDisk Professional G-Drive is a well-engineered conventional HDD with excellent build quality. We love that it is stackable and mountable to suit your individual workstation. There aren't any software facilities, but in our experience, many portable hard drive users often don't utilize this anyway.
As with the FireCuda Gaming Hub, the G-drive (both being Desktop Drives) is relatively slow compared to a typical SSD drive and could be considered as one of the more expensive ways to expand your storage. Though this hard drive comes pre-formatted for Mac, it can easily be reformatted for Windows.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Design
|Angular aesthetic, high quality construction
|Functionality
|Stackable and mountable
|Performance
|Easily handles demanding workloads