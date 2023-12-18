Best external hard drives 2023: Top HDD and SSD models

We've selected the best external hard drives and solid state drives on the market so you can back up your astrophotography and videos on reliable, durable external storage.

The best external hard drives are vital for the backing up and secure storage of all kinds of digital files for space-loving fans, including astrophotography, astro video, and other data.

All photographers, videographers, content creators and creatives know how important it is to back up your data. Anything could happen — malware attacks, hardware failures, thefts, etc. 

As cloud storage has quickly become more accessible, affordable and reliable, many people are switching from physical to online backups. That said, there is still a huge demand for portable data storage and backup for those who deal with large amounts of data, like astronomers and skywatchers imaging the night sky.

There's a whole range of external, portable hard drives to choose from. We've selected the best available and compiled this handy guide so you don't have to do the legwork yourself.

We've featured larger desktop hard drives, portable drives that can fit onto a keyring, and secure models that are either almost indestructible or offer password protection and encryption.

Best external hard drives we recommend in 2023

Stock photo of the San Disk Extreme hard driveBest overall
San Disk Extreme

The perfect choice for users looking for a small, high-performance SSD. It has an IP55 water and dust rating, a shock-absorbing rugged exterior and crucially has fast read and write speeds. What's not to like?

Stock photo of theSeagate One Touch hard driveBest for minimalists
Seagate One Touch

Tiny, light and robust. The Seagate One Touch is a professional-looking, but still durable device. It's compatible with Windows and Mac and scheduled backups are easy to configure.

Stock photo of the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub Best for heaps of media
Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub

Despite the name, the FireCuda Gaming Hub is an excellent storage solution for those with huge media libraries, whether that be games, photos or videos.

Stock photo of the San Disk Professional G-DriveBest for mounting
San Disk Professional G-Drive

The San Disk Professional G-Drive has anchor points for attaching to a DIT cart/mounting plate. It's a conventional HDD that's a great choice for creative professionals who need a high-performance, durable hard drive.

Stock photo of the Samsung Portable SSD T7 hard driveBest lightweight option
Samsung Portable SSD T7

A credit-card sized (length and width) ultra-light and portable SSD offering high protection security for your media files.

Stock photo of the WD My Book hard driveBest desktop hard drive
Western Digital My Book

Best for expanding your desktop storage at home rather than taking it out and about. You can password-protect it, and it comes with Western Digital utilities such as backup scheduling and data encryption.

Best overall

SAndisk extreme solid state drive in the author's hands

The SanDisk Extreme hard drive is small, and rugged and one of the best SSD's on the market. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

SanDisk Extreme

Best overall, so good we own more than one ourselves

Specifications

Read speeds up to: 1050MB/s
Connectivity: USB-C
Waterproof rating: IP65
Operating temperatures: 42° F - 113° F
Available as (capacity): 500 GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
Warranty: 5-year
Size: 9.6mm x 52.55mm x 100.8mm
Weight: 52g

Reasons to buy

+
Very small
+
Rugged design

Reasons to avoid

-
We can't find anything not to like!
Buy if:

✅ You want something pocketable: This thing is tiny, it is almost small enough to use on a key ring.

Don't buy if:

❌ We can't think of a reason to not buy this SSD: We've been using this ourselves for as long as we can remember and they have never let us down.

The bottom line:

🔎 SanDisk Extreme is one of the best portable SSDs on the market, and it looks the part too.

The SanDisk Extreme is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a small, high-performance portable SSD with a rugged exterior, capable of absorbing shocks and vibrations and one that's protected with an IP55 water and dust rating. No need to worry if you're caught in inclement weather and it would be perfectly happy being used 'out in the field.' It's smaller than most smartphones and therefore small enough to slip in your back pocket. You can attach a lanyard to it too.

Crucially, it has fast write speeds and is reliable, making it the perfect companion for demanding applications such as editing high-resolution photos or 4K footage. The speed will enhance your workflow as there will be little lag when editing or transferring data.

It's available in four capacities; 500GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB, and in three colors; Black, Sky Blue and Monterey. It's backed by a three-year warranty too. What more could you ask for?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Test Results
AttributesNotes
DesignRugged, tiny
FunctionalityIP55 rated, fast read and write speeds
PerformanceWe can't fault it

Best for minimalists

Stock photo of the Seagate One Touch hard drive

The Seagate One Touch is fuss-free and professional-looking. (Image credit: Amazon)

Seagate One Touch

Best for minimalists — the eye-catching design will complement your laptop as well as being practical and durable

Specifications

Read speeds up to: 1030 MB/s
Connectivity: USB-C
Waterproof rating: None
Operating temperatures: Not specified
Available as (capacity): 500 GB, 1TB, 2TB
Warranty: Three-years
Size: 10.6 x 50 x 70mm
Weight: 1 lb/ 45g

Reasons to buy

+
Portable and lightweight
+
Plug and play operation

Reasons to avoid

-
No waterproof rating
-
More expensive than the competition
Buy if:

✅ You want scheduled backups: The Seagate Toolkit software can provide on-demand and scheduled backup options

Don't buy if:

❌ It's likely to get wet: There is no waterproof rating unlike many models on this list.

The bottom line:

🔎 Seagate One Touch is a practical portable hard-drive, with fast write speeds that is ready to go straight out of the box.

The Seagate One Touch is a minimalist's ideal design, it's tiny and light, but it is still robust, shockproof storage that you can throw in your bag and not be too precious about, though it doesn't have a waterproof rating like some models.

The Seagate Toolkit software helps make on-demand and scheduled backups a breeze, and it is compatible with both Windows and Mac.

Included in the purchase of the Seagate One Touch is a 6-month Dropbox Backup plan, which lets you back up the external hard drive onto Dropbox for added protection. You also get a six-month subscription to Mylio Photos+. A USB-C and USB-C to A cable are also provided.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Test Results
AttributesNotes
DesignMinimalist, professional
FunctionalityRobust and durable, not waterproof
PerformanceFast transfer times, automated backups

Best for heaps of media

Stock photo of the hard drive

The Seagate FireCuda Gaming hub is a desktop-style hard drive that requires mains power. (Image credit: Amazon)

Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub

Extend your home computer storage with this massive capacity external hard drive.

Specifications

Read speeds up to: Not specified
Connectivity: USB-C
Waterproof rating: None
Operating temperatures: Not specified
Available as (capacity): 8TB, 16TB
Warranty: Two-years
Size: 18 x 1.9 x 5 -inches
Weight: 2.7 lb/ 1.24 kg

Reasons to buy

+
Huge capacity
+
Stands vertical or horizontal

Reasons to avoid

-
Not as portable as some
-
Requires power supply
Buy if:

✅ You have a mega library of media: The huge capacity of this hard drive means you won't have to sacrifice any of your photos, videos or games.

Don't buy if:

❌ You want something that doesn't needs external power: If you're looking for something to keep plugged into your laptop while you're on the move, this isn't for you.

The bottom line:

🔎 Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub: Despite the name, this  is a hard-drive for anyone who has copious amounts of data. Whether that be photos, movies or games.

The FireCuda is a simplistic desktop hard drive built with gamers in mind, featuring customizable RGB LED lighting to complement unique gaming or workstation setups. It can be positioned vertically or horizontally too, with four little rubber feet, in any orientation to protect your surfaces.

The high spin speed means you can load games quickly, but also, for creatives such as photographers and video editors, it makes transferring and working on large files fast and more efficient, speeding up workflow.

Although the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Hub is fast for a spinning external hard drive, it doesn't compete with most external SSDs, but the huge capacity makes up for that sacrifice.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Test Results
AttributesNotes
DesignDesktop style, mains powered
FunctionalityHuge capacity for heaps of media
PerformanceFast, but not as fast as an external SSD

Best for mounting

Stock photo of the SanDisk Professional G-Drive hard drive

The SanDisk Professional G-Drive is stackable and mountable (Image credit: Amazon)

SanDisk Professional G-Drive

This conventional HDD is a great means of extending your storage space

Specifications

Read speeds up to: 280 MB/s
Connectivity: USB-C
Waterproof rating: None
Operating temperatures: 41 - 95°F / 5-35°C
Available as (capacity): 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 12TB, 18TB, 22TB
Warranty: Three-year
Size: 5.24 x 8.27 x 1.61 -inches / 133 x 210 x 41 mm
Weight: 4TB: 3.06 lbs / 1.39 kg, 18TB: 2.93 lbs / 1.33 kg

Reasons to buy

+
Excellent build quality
+
Anchor points for attaching to a DIT cart/mounting plate

Reasons to avoid

-
Requires power supply
-
Needs reformatting to use with Windows
Buy if:

✅ You want mounting options: There are two anchor points on each side to attach to a DIT cart or mounting plate to customize your workstation.

Don't buy if:

❌ You want something that doesn't need external power: This needs to be plugged into power as well as your computer.

The bottom line:

🔎 SanDisk Professional G-Drive: An excellent storage solution for creative professionals who need a high-performance, durable hard-drive.

The SanDisk Professional G-Drive is a fantastic option for creative professionals who handle large media files such as movies, RAW and edited photos to expand the storage capacity of your existing laptop or desktop.

The SanDisk Professional G-Drive is a well-engineered conventional HDD with excellent build quality. We love that it is stackable and mountable to suit your individual workstation. There aren't any software facilities, but in our experience, many portable hard drive users often don't utilize this anyway.

As with the FireCuda Gaming Hub, the G-drive (both being Desktop Drives) is relatively slow compared to a typical SSD drive and could be considered as one of the more expensive ways to expand your storage. Though this hard drive comes pre-formatted for Mac, it can easily be reformatted for Windows.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Test Results
AttributesNotes
DesignAngular aesthetic, high quality construction
FunctionalityStackable and mountable
PerformanceEasily handles demanding workloads