This 4DRC F10 drone for your new flyer is 35% off at Amazon right now

If you're looking for a drone to get a taste of flying on Earth (or other worlds) this holiday season, you can get this 4DRC F10 Drone for a whopping 35% off at Amazon right now.

The 4DRC F10 Drone drone is billed as a beginner's quadcopter and usually sells for $99.99, but you can get it for $65.44 at Amazon in an early deal ahead of Black Friday next month (and just in time for World Space Week, which is on now).

What makes this drone so cool is its 1080P HD camera which means you can take pictures and record with an aerial view and then transmit it instantly through the 4DRC app.

It is also easy to use so kids or beginners can enjoy all the features that the drone has to offer. You'll have to hurry though, as we're not sure how long this deal will last.

The F10 Drone comes with the ability to be remote controlled or controlled via the app — this makes it very user friendly as you can plan the trajectory of the flight, the speed and it even has automatic take off as a feature.

Two batteries come with this pack, each giving 16 minutes worth of power to the quadcopter so you can have a maximum of 32 minutes of flying, recording and general fun with this drone. The sky is your playground and over half an hour of being able to capture your surroundings from above is a great way to have fun either by yourself or with friends.

The recommended age for the drone is 14 and above , so while kids could operate the drone via the app with some ease, they would need parental supervision if they were to do so. But, only weighing 1.5 pounds makes it easy to transport anywhere you choose for your launchpad.