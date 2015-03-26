Dawn Probe Orbits Dwarf Planet Ceres: Full Coverage

Editor's Note: NASA's Dawn probe successfully entered orbit around the dwarf planet Ceres on March 6at 7:39 a.m. EST (1339 GMT). Read the full story here - NASA Dawn Probe Enters Orbit Around Dwarf Planet Ceres, a Historic First

A NASA spacecraft is expected make its historic arrival in orbit around the dwarf planet Ceres, marking the first time a human-made probe has visited the cosmic body in history.

The Dawn spacecraft should arrive in orbit around Ceres, the largest celestial object in the main belt of asteroids between Mars and Jupiter, on March 6. Dawn, launched to space in 2007, first studied the protoplanet Vesta (the second-largest body in the asteroid belt) before moving on to Ceres. Scroll down for our full coverage of the historic arrival of Dawn at Ceres below:

Videos and Multimedia

Full Coverage

Monday, March 9

Studying Dwarf Planet Ceres: Q&A with Dawn Scientist Chris Russell

As NASA's Dawn probe refines its orbit around the dwarf planet Ceres, there is much work to be done to gear up for the science phase of the mission. Dawn scientist Chris Russell tells Space.com's Mike Wall exactly what's in store at Ceres.

Friday, March 6

What's Next for NASA's Dawn Probe at Dwarf Planet Ceres?

Now that Dawn has arrived at the dwarf planet Ceres, its dwarf planet chapter has begun. See what's ahead for NASA's Dawn spacecraft in the Asteroid Belt.

NASA Dawn Probe Enters Orbit Around Dwarf Planet Ceres, a Historic First

It's official, humanity's first robotic emissary to a dwarf planet has arrived. NASA's Dawn spacecraft is now orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres, making space exploration history. See the full story.

NASA Spacecraft Set for Historic Arrival at Dwarf Planet Ceres Today

It is arrival day at Ceres for NASA's Dawn spacecraft. Here's what we expect will happen.

Pluto and Ceres Deserve 'Real' Planet Status

The arrival of Dawn at Ceres in March and New Horizons at Pluto later in the year mark major milestones for solar system exploration. It's about time for Pluto and Ceres to be given full planet status, says scientist David Weintraub of Vanderbilt University.

Dwarf Planet Ceres: Biggest in the Asteroid Belt: Infographic

Take a look at the dwarf planet Ceres, including its size, shape and massive amount of water in our infographic here.

Thursday, March 5

For NASA, Dawn Probe's Ceres Arrival Will Cap Epic Solar System Trek

The scientists with NASA's Dawn mission are eagerly awaiting their spacecraft's arrival at the dwarf planet Ceres on Friday. See their long road to the asteroid Vesta and now Ceres here.

7 Strange Facts About Dwarf Planet Ceres

NASA's Dawn spacecraft will be the first to visit a dwarf planet when it arrives at Ceres on Friday, March 6. See some of the weirdest facts about Ceres that we know so far.

Wednesday, March 4

How an Ion Drive Helped NASA's Dawn Probe Visit Dwarf Planet Ceres

NASA's Dawn spacecraft is headed to the dwarf planet Ceres by way of a novel propulsion method: the ion drive. See how Dawn's ion engine allowed it to reach not just Ceres, but also the huge asteroid Vesta in the asteroid belt.

Tuesday, March 3

Ceres Science: NASA Probe to Study Dwarf Planet's Bright Spots and More

NASA officials are hoping to learn more about the Ceres once Dawn arrives in orbit around the dwarf planet. Find out more about what scientific questions scientists will be asking when the spacecraft makes it to the relatively small cosmic body.

Monday, March 2

Dwarf Planet Ceres to Be Revealed in 'Stunning Detail' by NASA Probe

What are those bright spots scientists see on Ceres in images beamed back to Earth from Dawn? NASA officials don’t know what they are yet, but as the spacecraft gets closer to the dwarf planet, researchers could find out soon.

Sunday, March 1

NASA Spacecraft Arrives at Dwarf Planet Ceres This Week

NASA's Dawn probe is closing in on the huge asteroid belt object Ceres, making the spacecraft the first ever to visit a a dwarf planet. See how the mission works here.

Earlier Coverage:

Mystery Spot on Dwarf Planet Ceres Has Mysterious Partner: Photos

What Would It Be Like to Live On Dwarf Planet Ceres in the Asteroid Belt?

Living On Dwarf Planet Ceres in the Asteroid Belt: Infographic

Mysterious Bright Spots Shine on Dwarf Planet Ceres: Photos

NASA Probe Snaps Stunning New Views of Dwarf Planet Ceres: Video

Dwarf Planet Ceres Reveals Tantalizing Details in Best Photos Yet

NASA Finds Mysterious Bright Spot on Dwarf Planet Ceres: What Is It?

NASA Probe Snaps Amazing New Views of Dwarf Planet Ceres: Photos, Video

NASA Spacecraft Approaching Dwarf Planet Ceres

Could the Dwarf Planet Ceres Support Life?

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Best Photo Yet of Dwarf Planet Ceres

Safe Mode Slows Dawn Mission's Progress to Ceres

Water Found on Dwarf Planet Ceres, May Erupt from Ice Volcanoes

Excitement Builds for NASA Probe's 2015 Encounter with Dwarf Planet Ceres

