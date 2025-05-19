Watch China’s private Ceres-1 rocket launch 4 satellites from a ship at sea (video)
This makes five sea launches for the Ceres-1 rocket.
The Chinese company Galactic Energy launched its solid-propellant rocket this morning (May 19) from a ship at sea.
The Ceres-1 rocket launched today from the waters off the east coast of China's Shandong Province. The Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center coordinated the launch, which sent four Tianqi satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). Liftoff occurred at 3:38 a.m. EDT (0738 GMT; 3:38 p.m. local Beijing time). This was the fifth launch of Ceres-1 from a sea-based platform.
The four Tianqi satellites join a constellation of Internet of Things (IoT) data-connectivity spacecraft operated by the Beijing-based company Guodian Gaoke.
Ceres-1 is a four stage, 66-foot-tall (20 meters) launch vehicle powered by one solid rocket engine on each of its lower three stages and a hydrazine liquid engine on its fourth stage.
While today's launch was the Ceres-1's fifth liftoff at sea, it was the rocket's 20th flight overall. All but one have been successful.
Guodian Gaoke has now launched a total of 41 Tianqi satellites to LEO, completing the company's initial plans for its constellation. The Tianqi network is designed to provide global data transmission for internet-connected smart devices, for both government and private users.
Galactic Energy has proven a successful company within China's commercial space industry. In addition to the Ceres-1, the company is developing a liquid-propellant launch vehicle, called Pallas-1, which is expected to debut later this year. As it progresses, the Pallas-1 design will eventually incorporate a recoverable and reusable first stage.
Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com.
