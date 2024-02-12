Watch China launch Smart Dragon-3 rocket from the sea (video)

China has aced its 10th sea launch using a specially converted floating barge and a solid rocket.

The Smart Dragon-3 solid rocket lifted off from a mobile sea platform off the coast of Yangjiang, a city in South China's Guangdong province, at 10:06 p.m. EST on Feb. 2 (0306 GMT and 11:06 a.m. Beijing time on Feb. 3).

Exhaust billowed out from the rocket before it lifted off. Insulation tiles then fell from the payload fairing, which encased its payload of satellites , as the launcher climbed into the sky.

China's Smart Dragon-3 solid rocket launches nine satellites from a ship at sea on Feb. 2, 2024. (Image credit: CCTV)

The four-stage, 102-foot-tall (31 meters) Smart Dragon-3 carried nine satellites aloft. These included the NExSat-1 remote sensing satellite for Egypt and Xingshidai-18, an experimental networking satellite that integrates communication, high-resolution remote sensing and artificial intelligence , for the commercial firm ADA Space. Other satellites aboard the flight were developed by Beijing-based Smart Satellite and state-owned giants CASIC and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Smart Dragon-3 (also known as Jielong-3) was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), a state-owned rocket manufacturer and the maker of the nation's venerable Long March family of rockets. Smart Dragon-3, however, is operated by a commercial spinoff named China Rocket.

China Rocket is now looking to ramp up launches of the Smart Dragon-3, having aced its third launch.

"We continuously enhance the reliability, cost-efficiency and safety of the rocket to prepare for subsequent mass production, minimizing our contractual lead time to the shortest possible duration," Jin Xin, chief commander of the Smart Dragon-3 rocket, told China Central Television (CCTV).

The rocket is capable of sending 3,300 pounds (1,500 kilograms) of payload to a 310-mile-high (500 kilometers) sun synchronous orbit.

The mission was China's 10th sea launch overall and followed the spectacular debut launch of the huge, all-solid Gravity-1 rocket in January.