China launches trio of Yaogan remote-sensing satellites to orbit (video)

China launched a a trio of satellites into orbit over the weekend.

A Long March 6A rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China on Sunday (May 11) at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT; 9:27 p.m. in Beijing).

The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced the successful launch, confirming the payload as Yaogan 40 Group 02, a trio of Earth surveillance satellites.

A Chinese Long March 6A rocket launches the Yaogan 40 Group 02 from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center on May 11, 2025. (Image credit: CCTV)

As is the case with the majority of launches from China, Chinese state media has not revealed many details about the payloads. According to the website of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Yaogan 40 Group 02 will "carry out electromagnetic environment detection and related technical tests."

Yaogan satellites are, in general, classified Chinese remote-sensing satellites thought to be used primarily for military purposes.

Sunday's launch was the 574th mission to date flown by China's Long March rocket series, and the 20th such launch of 2025. The Long March 6A used in this launch, a modified version of the Long March 6, successfully delivered its payload to a sun-synchronous orbit.