China launches trio of Yaogan remote-sensing satellites to orbit (video)
CCTV says the satellites will carry out "electromagnetic environment detection."
China launched a a trio of satellites into orbit over the weekend.
A Long March 6A rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China on Sunday (May 11) at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT; 9:27 p.m. in Beijing).
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced the successful launch, confirming the payload as Yaogan 40 Group 02, a trio of Earth surveillance satellites.
As is the case with the majority of launches from China, Chinese state media has not revealed many details about the payloads. According to the website of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Yaogan 40 Group 02 will "carry out electromagnetic environment detection and related technical tests."
Yaogan satellites are, in general, classified Chinese remote-sensing satellites thought to be used primarily for military purposes.
Sunday's launch was the 574th mission to date flown by China's Long March rocket series, and the 20th such launch of 2025. The Long March 6A used in this launch, a modified version of the Long March 6, successfully delivered its payload to a sun-synchronous orbit.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.