Watch Rocket Lab launch private Japanese Earth-observing satellite early May 17

A Rocket Lab Electron launcher carrying 13 NASA satellites, including 10 cubesats for agency's Educational Launch of Nanosatellites program, lifts off from New Zealand on Dec. 16, 2018.

Rocket Lab will launch an Earth-observing satellite for the Japanese company iQPS early Saturday morning (May 17), and you can watch the action live.

An Electron rocket is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site on Saturday during an hour-long window that opens at 4:15 a.m. EDT (0815 GMT; 8:15 p.m. local New Zealand time).

Rocket Lab will webcast the launch live, beginning the stream 30 minutes before liftoff. You can watch it here at Space.com if, as expected, the company makes the stream available.

Rocket Lab calls the upcoming mission "The Sea God Sees." That's a reference to the satellite going up, which iQPS has nicknamed Wadatsumi-I after a water deity in Japanese mythology.

Wadatsumi-I is a synthetic aperature radar (SAR) satellite, so it will be able to image Earth at all times of day and through cloud cover. If all goes to plan on "The Sea God Sees," the Electron will deploy the spacecraft into a 357-mile-high (575-kilometer-high) circular orbit 50.5 minutes after liftoff. The craft will then join iQPS' growing SAR constellation.

"To date, nine QPS-SAR satellites have been launched, and iQPS aims to establish a constellation of 36 satellites," Rocket Lab wrote in the mission's press kit, which you can find here.

"This will enable the delivery of a 'NearReal-Time Data Provisioning Service,' allowing for the observation of specific regions worldwide at an average interval of 10 minutes," the company added. "This will make it possible to collect continuous images as data, and to accumulate data not only on 'Stationary Objects' such as land and buildings, but also on 'Moving Objects' such as vehicles, ships, and cattle and livestock."

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Patch for Rocket Lab's "The Sea God Sees" mission, which is scheduled to launch on May 17, 2025. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

"The Sea God Sees" will be the sixth mission of 2025 and 64th overall flight for the 59-foot-tall (18-meter-tall) Electron.

It will be the third Electron launch for iQPS and the second of eight planned missions across 2025 and 2026 to build out the company's Earth-observing network, according to Rocket Lab.