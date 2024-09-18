Rocket Lab aborts launch of 5 'Internet of Things' satellites at last second (video)

Rocket Lab aborted a launch at the last second today (Sept. 18).

The company's Electron rocket was scheduled to launch five "Internet of Things" satellites for the French company Kinéis today at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) from New Zealand.

The countdown clock reached zero, and Electron appeared to fire up its first-stage engines. But they immediately shut down, resulting in an abort.

A Rocket Lab Electron vehicle stands on the pad just after a last-second launch abort on Sept. 18, 2024. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

"Since today's mission required an instantaneous launch, we'll be standing down from further launch attempts today. The team is assessing opportunities for the next launch attempt and we'll share more information here shortly," Rocket Lab wrote in an update on X shortly after the abort.

The launch window extends for 14 days, Rocket Lab has previously said.

Related: Rocket Lab launches 5 IoT satellites on landmark 50th mission (video)

Rocket Lab calls this mission "Kinéis Killed the RadIOT Star." It will be the company's second launch for Kinéis, after a five-satellite liftoff on June 20.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kinéis plans to loft a total of 25 satellites using Rocket Lab's Electron, a small-satellite launcher that stands 59 feet (18 meters) tall. Rocket Lab has 52 orbital missions under its belt to date, including 10 in 2024.