Dwarf Planet Ceres: Biggest in the Asteroid Belt (Infographic)

By Science & Astronomy 

Facts about protoplanet Ceres.
The Dawn space probe is getting humanity's best view yet of the tiny survivor from the solar system's earliest days.
(Image: © By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

The dwarf planet Ceres is 590 miles (950 kilometers) in diameter, or about the size of the state of Texas. Ceres is thought to be a surviving protoplanet, or planetary embryo, formed 4.57 billion years ago in the earliest days of our solar system

