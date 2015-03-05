The dwarf planet Ceres is 590 miles (950 kilometers) in diameter, or about the size of the state of Texas. Ceres is thought to be a surviving protoplanet, or planetary embryo, formed 4.57 billion years ago in the earliest days of our solar system.
Dwarf Planet Ceres: Biggest in the Asteroid Belt (Infographic)
(Image: © By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)
