How NASA's Dawn Asteroid Mission Works (Infographic)

By Spaceflight 

NASA Dawn mission infographic
See how NASA's Dawn spacecraft will visit the asteroids Vesta and Ceres in this SPACE.com infographic.
(Image: © Karl Tate/SPACE.com)

Update for March 6 at 10:09 a.m. EST: NASA's Dawn probe successfully entered orbit around the dwarf planet Ceres today at 7:39 a.m. EST (1339 GMT). Read the full story here - NASA Dawn Probe Enters Orbit Around Dwarf Planet Ceres, a Historic First

