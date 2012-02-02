Russia's workhorse Soyuz spacecraft have been flying for nearly 45 years, ferrying first cosmonauts into orbit, then branching out to launch NASA astronauts and spaceflyers from many countries on trips to the International Space Station. Learn all about Russia's Soyuz space capsule in this SPACE.com infographic.
Russia's Crewed Soyuz Space Capsule Explained (Infographic)
(Image: © Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor)
